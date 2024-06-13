Fire Up the Grill with Beef this Father's Day

The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand shares three tasty grilling entrées as the ultimate way to dad's heart.

DENVER, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While dad's work hard to make life easy, they can also be hard to shop for. That's why the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, is offering up a few recipes to throw on the grill that are perfect for the dad who already has everything.

Cowboy Marinated Skirt Steak with Corn Salad from Beef. It's What's For Dinner.

Starting with this Cowboy Marinated Skirt Steak with Corn Salad, this dish features one of the trendiest cuts of beef of the summer – skirt steak. Grilled to perfection alongside an equally delicious corn salad, this nearly effortless recipe makes it easy to spend the evening out on the patio with dad without giving dinner too much thought.

You can't go wrong with tacos - and these Ancho Chile Spiced Street Tacos with Pineapple Salsa and Jalapeno Crema are no exception. Using top sirloin steak – this sweet and spicy concoction is sure to liven up whatever Father's Day fiesta you plan on throwing for dad this year.

And an effortless grilling classic – these Grilled Sirloin Steak Kabobs with Garlic Rosemary Butter speak to the simple dads who love their steak and potatoes. These kabobs take it to new heights with a garlic rosemary butter sauce over top sirloin steak, red potatoes, cherry tomatoes and portobello mushrooms.

For more recipes as a way to say "thank you" and inspiration for Father's Day, head to BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com. There, you can also find more information on grilling basics to learn how to master your skills on the grill this summer.

