Fire Up Your Taste Buds, Wienerschnitzel Brings Three Tasty Menu Items Back By Popular Demand

"Over the years, our Pastrami items have developed their own cult following and we're asked to bring them back all the time," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "We've listened and made the offer even more appealing by offering a $1 off coupon for the Pastrami Sandwich at Wienerschnitzel.com."

But hurry, this tasty trio along with other delicious deals are available for a limited time. To find a Wienerschnitzel near you or for more info, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 328 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.

SOURCE Wienerschnitzel

Related Links

https://www.wienerschnitzel.com/

