Fireball Wishes America a Slappy Holidays With "Slap-the-Bag-Style" Whisky Stocking Filled with 35 Shots of Cinnamon-y Goodness

Nearly two thirds of GenZers said holiday gatherings leave them feeling slap happy (and not in a good way) - Fireball says slap its Non-Denominational Holiday-themed Whisky Stocking instead.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Make your holiday wish list and check it twice to ensure you have this season's must-have party survival tool at the top: the Fireball Non-Denominational Holiday-themed Whisky Stocking. Part decoration, part tense family dinner icebreaker, this novelty invention was specifically designed to make spirits bright (aka: hold 1.75L of sweet cinnamon delight) and is guaranteed to be a hit with the whole 21+ family.

More fun than the wine bags of yesteryear, Fireball's Non-Denominational Holiday-themed Whisky Stocking is prime for slapping and arriving at retailers at the perfect time. According to a recent survey commissioned by Fireball, nearly two-thirds of Gen Zers (62%) admitted the stress of the season leaves them secretly wishing they could slap a relative during holiday gatherings (looking at you, Aunt Marge). Millennials weren't far behind, with 59% confessing they too experience the same urge to deliver a figurative (or literal) slap. Enter the Fireball Whisky Stocking – welcome at all parties even if some family and friends are not.

"At Fireball, we strive to give people what they never knew they always needed. And as it turns out, the holidays aren't all merry and bright. Especially during this time of year, guys and gals of all ages are fed up with certain family and friends, and the idea of slapping is top of mind. We want to help fans keep the vibes high and the good times flowing, making the Fireball Non-Denominational Holiday-themed Whisky Stocking a perfect and much more appropriate target at holiday gatherings," said Danny Suich, Global Brand Director for Fireball.

Additional survey findings include:

55% of Gen Zers report they will likely prepare for family gatherings by stocking up on their favorite alcoholic drink, while 56% of Millennials prepare for family gatherings in the same way.

Gen Z and Millennials are the most stressed this year, with more than half of both groups (56% and 52% respectively) finding family gatherings somewhat or very stressful.

Dressed in Santa's Fireball's signature shade of red, this stocking is unlike any that's been hung on the mantle with care before and is sure to bring the heat to the festive season this year. Packed with 35 shots of fiery goodness, Fireball's Non-Denominational Holiday-themed Whisky Stocking will be available for purchase in select retailers across the nation at the suggested retail price of $24.99.

Wondering how to slap the stocking with perfect form? Curious what the ideal temperature for storing your whisky stocking is to ensure optimal slap performance? Questioning if your hand should be warm or cold before the wind up? Ponder no more, Fireball partnered with expert power-slappers John Davis and Jackie Cataline to offer a masterclass in techniques that will have you slapping (the stocking!) like a pro all season long. Follow @FireballWhisky across social media to receive slappy tips and tricks throughout the holidays.

"I've been training for this my whole life," says Davis. "When Fireball asked me to share a little wisdom on how to slap the whisky stocking in the most cathartic, stress-relieving, effective way possible, I knew I'd met my perfect match. If I had one piece of advice, it would be to take a knee so the stocking is above your head for the perfect angle."

Fans can also see Fireball's Non-Denominational Holiday-themed Whisky Stocking in new advertisements (see here for the :15 and :30) running now across social, digital and Connected TV. Starring comedian and influencer Hannah Stocking, the creative showcases the whisky stocking in an infomercial style set up, highlighting all the season's wins and woes in the humorous, mischievous tone Fireball is known for.

Stay up to date on all things Fireball by following @FireballWhisky on Instagram and Facebook and have a Slappy Holidays.

About Fireball

Imagine standing face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a barrel of spicy cinnamon…that's Fireball Whisky. Fireball is known to ignite any occasion – from a round of golf to happy hour and everything in-between. Made using natural cinnamon flavor, Fireball is best enjoyed straight up as an ice-cold shot. Guaranteed to taste like heaven and burn like hell – what happens next is up to you. For more information, visit https://www.fireballwhisky.com/ .

Please Drink Responsibly. Whisky with Natural Cinnamon Flavor. 33%/Alc/Vol. Produced by Sazerac Company, Louisville, KY

*Survey conducted by Talker Research in October 2024, collected responses from 2,000 Americans aged 21 and older. The survey was a random double-opt-in study, and Talker Research adheres to standards set by the Market Research Society (MRS) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

SOURCE Sazerac