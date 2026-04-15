Fireblocks Launches Earn, Giving Institutions Native Access to Onchain Lending

Morpho's universal lending network powers curated institutional lending strategies, including from Sentora. Institutions can also access Aave markets directly within the Fireblocks platform.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks, the enterprise platform that has secured more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions, today announced the launch of Earn, a native onchain lending feature built directly into the Fireblocks platform. Through Earn, institutions can supply stablecoin balances to two leading lending protocols. Morpho is the universal lending network trusted by the world's largest institutions, fintechs and banks, powering curated strategies from institutions like Sentora. Aave is the leading lending protocol representing roughly 60% of market activity and powering the majority of stablecoin borrowing, enabling institutions to access deep, onchain liquidity to optimize capital efficiency. Both are accessible natively within the Fireblocks environment, introducing institutional security and governance controls for DeFi lending operations.

Fireblocks processed $6 trillion in stablecoin transfer volume in 2025, a 300% increase year-over-year, across more than 2,400 institutional clients. For most of those institutions, that capital sits idle between deployment cycles, settlement windows, and operational holds. Earn provides a secure path for Fireblocks customers to put that capital to work, benefiting from the same approval workflows, transaction signing, and policy controls already in place for the rest of their digital asset operations.

"One of the biggest unlocks of onchain finance is the ability to put money to work every second, never letting it sit idle," said Michael Shaulov, CEO and Co-Founder of Fireblocks. "For the first time, institutions can put those balances to work through onchain lending strategies curated by established institutional names, inside the same platform, under the same controls they already run. Every institution on Fireblocks now has access to a revenue line they didn't have yesterday."

Institutional strategies, delivered onchain

Earn launches with a curated vault from Sentora, powered by Morpho, one of the fastest-growing onchain lending networks in DeFi. Additionally, institutions can access Aave's stablecoin lending markets, a primary venue for stablecoin borrowing in DeFi – all directly within Fireblocks.

"Aave has demonstrated resilience, transparency, and security across multiple market cycles, driving increased institutional participation," said Stani Kulechov, Founder of Aave Labs. "As institutions enter the space, access to deep, reliable liquidity becomes essential. With the Fireblocks Earn integration, institutions can now access Aave's stablecoin liquidity directly within the familiar Fireblocks platform."

"Morpho was built to be the open infrastructure layer for institutional onchain lending, and the curator model exists to give institutions like Fireblocks the kind of managed, accountable access that professional capital requires," said Paul Frambot, Co-Founder of Morpho. "We're excited to support Fireblocks in connecting their full institutional client base to onchain yield opportunities on Morpho, all within the existing custody, governance, and approval workflows they already trust."

Built for institutional operations

Earn will be made available across all Fireblocks solutions. For corporate treasuries managing stablecoin holdings, that means access to curated onchain lending strategies without standing up new infrastructure or changing how operations run. For companies building financial products on Fireblocks, Earn makes it possible to offer these capabilities directly within an application, without maintaining separate DeFi infrastructure.

Fireblocks' Earn feature is available now in Early Access for Fireblocks customers. For more information and to request access, visit fireblocks.com/products/earn

DeFi protocols are independent third-party applications. Participation involves risks including smart contract vulnerabilities, liquidity risks, and market volatility. Any rewards or yields are generated by the underlying protocols, not by Fireblocks, and are variable, not guaranteed, and may be zero. Fireblocks does not custody assets involved in DeFi lending interactions and does not control the operation of DeFi protocols. This is not investment advice.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, manage and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most scalable and secure platform, we streamline stablecoin payments, settlement, custody, tokenization, and trading operations — enabling everything from institutional finance to consumer-facing digital experiences — across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians. Thousands of organizations, including Worldpay, BNY, Galaxy, and Revolut, trust Fireblocks to secure more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across 150+ blockchains. Learn more at fireblocks.com.

SOURCE Fireblocks