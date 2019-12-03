Firedome Wins CES 2020 Innovation Award for Cybersecurity and Personal Privacy

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Firedome , a leading provider of endpoint cybersecurity for IoT devices, announced today that it has been recognized as a CES® 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree .

Firedome offers a unique, real-time, endpoint cybersecurity solution tailor-made for IoT devices, that is designed to enable IoT device manufacturers to proactively prevent, detect, and respond to vulnerabilities in connected devices in real-time.

The company's AI-powered, software-only platform enables broad detection capabilities, is interoperable across most IoT operating systems, and scalable to millions of devices. Firedome provides a multi-layered holistic security platform, including a lightweight agent backed by machine learning and a dedicated 24/7 security operations center to detect, prevent and respond to attacks on IoT devices, eliminate security breaches, decrease operational costs, and reduce emergency firmware upgrades.

Firedome Endpoint Protection is easily installed on each device (via a firmware update with the agent) and provides dynamic cyber protection capabilities.

The Firedome agent consistently communicates with the company's cloud-based AI engine. The ever-learning agent provides insights and analytics per device and fleet on the web dashboard.

The agent runs on Linux, Android, FreeRTOS and Windows IoT OS, and the back end is on Google Cloud, with very low CPU and RAM consumption never thought possible on IoT devices Firedome also offers on-premise solutions and other cloud solutions (AWS and Azure).

IoT manufacturers that rely solely on security by design and securing their surrounding environment remain vulnerable to a wide range of cyberattacks on the device itself. Without the ability to dynamically detect malicious activity on the device and proactively respond, device manufacturers remain exposed to an evolving set of attack types that can circumvent these static protections.

"We are honored to be recognized by CES as innovators in our industry," said Moti Shkolnik, Co-Founder, and CEO at Firedome, "our vision is to secure the connected future. Therefore, our solutions and technology are built to protect billions of IoT devices and prevent the next cyber catastrophe. Innovation is one of Firedome's' core values, and we are proud to be the first to market with a real-time, dynamic cybersecurity solution tailored specifically for IoT device manufacturers."

Join us at CES 2020 (EUREKA PARK, Sands Expo, Level 1, Hall G, Booth #51701) to learn more about the technology, and experience the unlimited possibilities it enables.

About Firedome

Firedome has developed a unique, software-only solution for IoT manufacturers to protect their device fleet from cyberattacks. Smart device manufacturers for home IoT, IIoT and enterprise IoT can now rely on Firedome's unique and innovative dynamic, real-time endpoint solution. Firedome provides IoT manufacturers with a multi-layered holistic security platform: prevention, detection, and response, to protect themselves and their clients from the outcomes of critical breaches and attacks on their devices. With Firedome Endpoint Protection, IoT manufacturers can eliminate security breaches, decrease operational costs, and reduce emergency ﬁrmware upgrades. Firedome has offices in New York and Tel Aviv and has thus far secured $14.5 million in funding. The company employs multinational cyber, embedded, research and analysis experts. For more information please visit www.firedome.io .

For media inquiries only, please contact Lilach Bar-Tal at press@firedome.io

SOURCE Firedome

Related Links

http://www.firedome.io

