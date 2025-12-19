Firehawk Aerospace Expands U.S. Rocket Manufacturing with Mississippi Facility Acquisition

Firehawk builds the engines and propellant that make missiles and rockets work, using modern

manufacturing to help the U.S. produce them faster and more safely

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Firehawk Aerospace ("Firehawk"), a defense technology leader specializing in advanced energetics and propulsion, today announced an agreement to acquire a DCMA-rated integration facility in Crawford, Mississippi - significantly expanding its manufacturing capacity and marking a major milestone toward full-rate production of end-to-end rocket systems. The transaction includes the assumption of the facility structure and 20-year lease on 636 acres.

Firehawk’s DCMA-rated rocket system integration facility in Crawford, Mississippi Firehawk team at MS facility (Pictured L-R): Joshua Stiltner, John Feneck, Will Edwards, George Liddell and Dominic Jezierski

"This acquisition strengthens Firehawk's ability to address one of the nation's most urgent defense challenges: rebuilding munition inventories that have been drawn down faster than they can be replaced," said Will Edwards, Co-founder and CEO of Firehawk. "While the current industrial base is built to produce thousands of rockets per year, we are building this site - and our broader manufacturing footprint - to operate at a much higher production tempo. With R&D in Texas, energetics production in Oklahoma, and now full system integration in Mississippi, we are designing for throughput measured in thousands per month, not years."

The investment advances Firehawk's strategic priorities, from delivering turnkey rocket systems to pioneering 3D-printed propellant for rocket motors. Mississippi's supportive business environment, coupled with a robust aerospace and defense corridor and top tier research institutions, positions the state as a hub for industrial growth and innovation in defense technology.

"Mississippi is proud to have companies like Firehawk investing in our state as they rebuild America's defense industry," said Governor Tate Reeves. "Their acquisition in Crawford will bring skilled jobs to the region while directly contributing to the production capacity our nation needs. Firehawk's investment will strengthen the local economy while helping our nation supply the system our warfighters depend on."

The move continues the momentum from the recently announced Lawton, Oklahoma site, which will support full-scale propellant and rocket motor production. With these investments, Firehawk is expanding U.S. industrial capacity for solid rocket motor propellant and building an end-to-end rocket production and integration pipeline.

About Firehawk Aerospace

Firehawk is an end-to-end energetics company, revolutionizing the supply chain to fuel the future of defense to deter and win tomorrow's wars. We build munitions, rockets and motors powered by our 3D printed propellant – faster and more cost effectively with the ability to manufacture and distribute almost anywhere in the world. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas; is building a 340-acre propellant and motor production facility in Lawton, Oklahoma; and operates a DCMA-rated rocket system integration facility in Mississippi. Firehawk conducts static fire and flight testing at two West Texas sites, including a 30-square-mile launch range. For more information, visit www.firehawkaerospace.com .

SOURCE Firehawk Aerospace