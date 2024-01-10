Firehawk Aerospace Secures SBIR Phase I with Air Force Research Laboratory for Breakthrough Rocket Engine Development

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firehawk Aerospace announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase I focused on the development of Solid Rocket Motors (SRM) and Hybrid Rocket Engines to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution.

Firehawk Aerospace team at their Midland, TX rocket engine test site
Will Edwards, CEO of Firehawk Aerospace, comments, "Our unique approach to fuel production allows Firehawk to quickly design and test solid rocket motors and hybrid rocket engines, enabling the potential for large-scale-production of our motors for a variety of systems both domestically and internationally."

Firehawk Aerospace remains dedicated to solving the supply chain problems that plague the propulsion industry, and this SBIR Phase I award will help accelerate their mission as they work towards a solution.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Firehawk Aerospace
Firehawk is a rocket engine design and manufacturing company that enables the next generation of aerospace and defense systems with engines built for performance, cost-effectiveness, and reliability. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and founded in 2019 by Ronald Jones, Will Edwards, and Steve Edwards, Firehawk's 3D-UltraTM Hybrid Rocket Engine follows a streamlined and scalable design process that shortens production times, reduces cost by up to 90 percent, and leverages additive manufacturing in unique ways. Firehawk manufactures its product at their Dallas headquarters and performs static fire and flight tests of its rocket engines at two facilities in West Texas, including a 30-square-mile launch range.

About AFRL
The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com

Media Contact:
Jennifer Seelig
973-768-7910
371037@email4pr.com

