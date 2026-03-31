Firehouse Subs® Accelerates Franchise Growth with New Best-in-Class Development Incentives

Up to $150,000 Per Restaurant in New Programs Designed to Accelerate Multi-Unit Growth Through 2028

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firehouse Subs®, the firefighter-founded hot sub brand renowned for its unwavering commitment to hearty food and public safety, is launching its new Development Incentive Programs designed to set new and existing franchisees up for long-term growth. Available now through 2028, the new incentives reward qualified franchisees who are ready to grow with the brand, offering $75,000 for those who commit to building one restaurant and $100,000 per restaurant for franchisees who develop two or more restaurants.

Firehouse Subs

To support a strategic and sustainable pace of expansion across North America, Firehouse of America, LLC ("Firehouse"), the franchisor of the Firehouse Subs® brand, has introduced the following new Development Incentive Programs:

10 in 2 Incentive: $100,000 per restaurant opening for franchisees who develop at least 10 restaurants during 2027 and 2028, plus a potential $500,000 achievement bonus incentive following the 10 th opening.

$100,000 per restaurant opening for franchisees who develop at least 10 restaurants during 2027 and 2028, plus a potential $500,000 achievement bonus incentive following the 10 opening. Grow A-Gain Incentive: $150,000 per restaurant opening for operators who have a grade of "A" under our current operational metrics, who have not opened a location in five or more years and develop at least two new restaurants by December 31, 2028.

$150,000 per restaurant opening for operators who have a grade of "A" under our current operational metrics, who have not opened a location in five or more years and develop at least two new restaurants by December 31, 2028. Accelerated Market Incentive: $150,000 per restaurant opening, plus a three-year, 2% royalty rate reduction for franchisees who develop at least three restaurants in our priority markets, including New York, NY; Los Angeles, CA; Chicago, IL; Boston, MA; Philadelphia, PA; Seattle, WA; Washington DC; Minneapolis, MN; San Diego, CA; Detroit, MI; Indianapolis, IN; and Providence, RI.

These programs reinforce Firehouse's commitment to disciplined, high-quality expansion in both established and emerging markets.

"Our brand's development incentive program is truly unique and was specifically created to grow with the best franchisees," said Mike Hancock, President of the Firehouse Subs® brand. "Firehouse Subs® has real momentum with some of our strongest new restaurant growth numbers in years, and we're just getting started. If you're an experienced operator looking for a brand that's going to put real money behind your success, this is it. We're excited to build something big together."

The brand's 2026 development momentum builds on the strongest net restaurant expansion year in more than a decade. With significant whitespace remaining across the United States and Canada, Firehouse is actively seeking experienced multi-unit operators and growth-minded franchisees who are passionate about community impact and operational excellence.

"There's meaningful whitespace for Firehouse Subs®, and these incentives are designed to help the right franchisees move quickly to capture it," said Kelly Crummer, Senior Director of Franchising for the Firehouse Subs® brand. "With a brand grounded in quality food, heartfelt service and support for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®, the opportunity to grow with us is now."

Franchisees benefit from a proven operating system, brand loyalty, ongoing support, and the mission-driven impact of the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®.

About Firehouse Subs®

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service, and public safety. Franchising since 1995, Firehouse Subs® has grown to 1,400+ locations worldwide. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1994 by two former firefighting brothers, the brand is built on decades of hot and hearty subs piled with high-quality meats and cheeses, and is committed to saving lives through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®, providing lifesaving equipment and needed resources to first responders and public safety organizations. Firehouse of America, LLC is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International, Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $45 billion in annual system-wide sales and approximately 32,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – Burger King®, Tim Hortons®, Popeyes®, and Firehouse Subs®.

*The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer to sell a franchise. An offer to sell a franchise can only be made through delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document. None of the communications made through this press release should be construed as an offer to sell a franchise.

Firehouse of America, LLC

4600 Touchton Road, Suite 300 & Suite 400

Jacksonville, FL 32246

SOURCE Firehouse Subs