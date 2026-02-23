Firehouse Subs® Introduces New Chicken 'N' Cheddar Rancher Sub Ahead of National Ranch Day

A bold new sandwich innovation featuring 49 grams of protein** and layers of new premium grilled white meat chicken, crispy bacon, melty cheddar cheese, and a new herb-forward buttermilk ranch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firehouse Subs ®, the firefighter-founded hot sub chain, is introducing its new Chicken 'N' Cheddar Rancher Sub ahead of National Ranch Day on Tuesday, March 10, offering an elevated take on the classic chicken, bacon and ranch combination. Launching today as a loyalty-exclusive* for Firehouse Subs' biggest fans, the Chicken 'N' Cheddar Rancher Sub is the first new permanent menu item in three years and is packed with 49 grams of protein**.

Firehouse Subs® launches new Chicken ‘N’ Cheddar Rancher Sub, featuring new premium grilled chicken and a new herb-forward buttermilk ranch, ahead of National Ranch Day on Tuesday, March 10.

At the center of the sandwich is the brand's new grilled chicken – tender and juicy, crafted to deliver unmistakable char and savory depth. Paired with crisp, smoky bacon and a rich, herb-forward buttermilk ranch developed exclusively for Firehouse Subs, the Chicken 'N' Cheddar Rancher elevates a familiar favorite with bold flavor in every bite.

"At Firehouse Subs, elevation starts with ingredients," said Carolina Berti, Chief Marketing Officer of Firehouse Subs. "Our new grilled chicken delivers depth, char, and visible craftsmanship, while our buttermilk ranch is bold enough to earn a following of its own – rich, herb-forward and anything but ordinary. Together, they create an elevated pairing that raises expectations for what guests can expect from Firehouse Subs."

A portion of every purchase at Firehouse Subs benefits the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®, which provides lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations across the country. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $105 million to local first responders across North America.

To find a restaurant near you, visit firehousesubs.com .

*The Chicken 'N' Cheddar Rancher Sub is available exclusively in the Firehouse Subs mobile app and online now through March 1. Account registration required. Firehouse Rewards Terms apply. Beginning March 2, it will be available to order in restaurants and for delivery.

**Protein grams based on medium size. Subs are made to order, and actual amounts may vary.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service, and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two former firefighting brothers, the brand is built on decades of hot and hearty subs piled with high quality meats and cheeses, and committed to saving lives through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, providing lifesaving equipment and needed resources to first responders and public safety organizations. Firehouse Subs is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International, Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $45 billion in annual system-wide sales and approximately 32,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – Burger King®, Tim Hortons®, Popeyes®, and Firehouse Subs®. To join the Firehouse Subs family, visit franchising.firehousesubs.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Firehouse Subs