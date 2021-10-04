Firehouse Subs® Releases a New Hit, the BBQ Cuban Sub

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firehouse Subs is introducing its latest creation, the BBQ Cuban Sub, just in time for the start of the fall season. Available for a limited time at all U.S. Firehouse Subs locations*, this new menu item features slow-smoked pulled pork, freshly sliced Virginia honey ham, melted Swiss cheese, sweet and smoky chipotle slaw, spicy pickle chips, mayo, and a sweet mustard BBQ sauce on a toasted sub roll.

Firehouse Subs BBQ Cuban Sub

"While developing this sub, I wanted to be sure to combine the best ingredients of a Cuban sandwich and classic all American BBQ sandwich," said Firehouse Subs Director of Product Development Jay Miller. "New and unique elements of this sub include spicy pickle chips and sweet and smoky chipotle slaw that result in a flavorful, bold sandwich. We look forward to closing out the year with another Firehouse Subs creation that guests will love and appreciate."

This hearty new sub is available for a limited time to all Firehouse Subs guests via dine-in, phone, carryout, online ordering or third-party delivery orders as well. The sub will also be available via drive-thru and curbside pick-up where applicable. Rewards points may be redeemed for food rewards like free subs. Firehouse Rewards members are the first to know about promotions and new menu items through the Firehouse Subs App. The Firehouse Rewards program recently earned the highest score among sandwich and bagel concepts in Newsweek's ranking of America's Best Loyalty Programs .

To order a BBQ Cuban Sub, download the Firehouse Subs App from the Apple App Store or Google Play and your order will be boxed, bagged and ready to pick up at the Rapid Rescue To Go station inside your nearest Firehouse Subs location. Select locations also offer curbside pickup. Visit www.firehousesubs.com to find your nearest location.

*Excludes Firehouse Subs restaurants in Canada, in addition to non-traditional locations such as airports and universities. Check FirehouseSubs.com for BBQ Cuban Sub availability in your area.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the brand is a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. For the third consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No.1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities." This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com .

Quick Facts:

More than 1,200 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations

$62.5+ million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

