Firehouse Subs® Thanks Guests By Name With Special Offer

Name Day consists of Firehouse Subs choosing a different first name each day, and on that day, guests with the same first name can show their photo ID at any participating restaurant for a free medium sub with any purchase.* The name of the day will be posted at FirehouseSubs.com/NameDay and on Firehouse Subs' Facebook and Twitter accounts.

*One free sub per person per visit with valid photo ID showing the selected name of the day and presented at participating U.S. Firehouse Subs locations, excluding non-traditional locations like airports and college campuses. Not valid on online or delivery orders.

WHEN

For a limited time starting Monday, December 9, 2019

WHERE

Participating Firehouse Subs restaurants in the U.S.

About Firehouse Subs

Celebrating 25 years of business in 2019, Firehouse Subs® is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a passion for Hearty and Flavorful Food, Heartfelt Service and Public Safety. Founded in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the restaurant is built upon a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. This year, Firehouse of America, LLC (franchisor for the brand) will donate a portion of all purchases at U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, resulting in a minimum donation of one million dollars. Firehouse Subs is consistently recognized as one of the leading brands in the U.S. among consumers. Newsweek recently named Firehouse Subs No. 1 in the fast casual restaurant industry on its 2019 list of America's Best Customer Service Brands. In 2018, Firehouse Subs was named the No. 1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities" and ranks No. 1 among Fast Casual brands in "Food Quality" and "Taste and Flavor" in Technomic's Consumer Brand Metrics rankings. Firehouse Subs was also named No. 2 in "America's Favorite Fast Casual Chain" rankings by Technomic Ignite.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com.

Quick Facts:

More than 1,180 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations

$46+ million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

