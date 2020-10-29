Firelands Scientific, Leading Medical Cannabis Company, Becomes a Certified B Corporation

Firelands Scientific was founded on the notion that social and environmental impact must be part of the conversation when making business decisions. The company built a state-of-the-art cultivation and manufacturing facility designed from the ground up to reduce the environmental impact of commercial indoor agriculture. The company pursued B Corp certification to provide a robust framework for measuring, managing and reporting its impact on society.

B Corp recognizes businesses across industries making the greatest social and environmental impact. To earn B Corp Certification, Firelands Scientific completed the B Impact Assessment process, which evaluated the company's impact on patients, customers, workers, communities, and the environment. B Corp certification considers every aspect of a business with respect to actual impact, not aspirational goals.

Since 2006, more than 60,000 companies across the globe have participated in the B Impact Assessment, but only 3,500, or less than 6% have been certified. B Corp Certification differs from other common certifications (e.g., organic, free trade, etc.) as it applies to the entire business, not just the production process or the sourcing of a product.

Jeff McCourt, CEO of Firelands Scientific, said, "our values of respect, taking ownership, innovation, and being a force for good in the World are as much a part of our identity as pioneering the industry. Our business is built around purpose. We understand and take very seriously our responsibility to uphold the strict standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability."

"Firelands being granted B Corp status further cements why we chose to work with this Cannabis company and further demonstrates Firelands already strong commitment to sustainability. As we here at Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve have been a model for what organic and sustainable can be in the body care industry, Firelands has become a new leader for sustainability in the Medical Cannabis industry," said Sam Friedman, Director, Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve.

Firelands Scientific's commitment to responsible business practices is evidenced by:

A commitment to all people

Team members receive one company-sponsored "Give-Back Day " TM per month to devote to community service.

per month to devote to community service. Starting wages are 40% higher than the industry average, starting with a livable wage for all team members and full health benefits plans.

Committed to growing careers and people, Firelands Scientific sponsors a 401k Plan with a generous company match available to all team members.

Plan with a generous company match available to all team members. Firelands Scientific is committed to providing healthy options for its patients. Sun BitesTM gummies are natural and gluten free and vape cartridge components are lead free.

A commitment to the environment

Natural sunlight is leveraged via the uniquely designed all-glass controlled environment greenhouse to reduce the need for supplemental lighting and electricity.

Over 66% of the light energy delivered to manufacturing facilities comes from the sun.

The company's closed loop hydroponic water system with zero run-off reduces water consumption and eliminates the need to send processed water back into the public water system.

In collaboration with a local nursery, we've diverted over 150 tons of organic waste from landfills, instead sending it to compost to be used in local lawn and gardens to grow more plants!

We've set a goal of achieving a "Net Zero" energy, water and waste footprint across our operations by 2030.

A commitment to the Community

Our Sunshine Committee TM , which is composed of a diverse group of team members, volunteer their time to coordinate our team's top priorities for Give-Back Days TM . From the Cleveland Metroparks to Habitat for Humanity and the Arbor Day Foundation, team members spend work and personal time helping organizations and people who are also committed to helping one another and the environment.

, which is composed of a diverse group of team members, volunteer their time to coordinate our team's top priorities for Give-Back Days . From the Cleveland Metroparks to Habitat for Humanity and the Arbor Day Foundation, team members spend work and personal time helping organizations and people who are also committed to helping one another and the environment. Like our partnership with Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve, we seek out local businesses with like-minded values and business practices to join together to strengthen our community.

