Firestone Reveals the All-New, Long-Lasting Transforce HT3 and CV2 Tires for Hardworking Truck and Van Fleets

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced the debut of Firestone's latest tires featuring the ENLITEN™ technology, the all-new Transforce HT3 and CV2. Engineered specifically for hardworking commercial highway vehicles, Firestone's latest fleet tires are designed to deliver wet-weather performance, low-speed refinement, confident high-speed handling and exceptional wear life. Both Transforce HT3 and CV2 maximize wear performance to help improve sustainability over the life of the tire.

The Transforce HT3 and CV2 tires were each created to excel in different facets of the commercial highway tire market.

The Transforce HT3 and CV2 tires were each created to excel in different facets of the commercial highway tire market. The HT3 tire is for heavy-duty trucks while the CV2 tire is for last-mile delivery vans. The hardwearing tires share key commonalities, including construction and tread pattern, while broadening the Transforce line with distinct features like sidewall design and tread compound that benefit their unique use cases.

"Our goal for the Firestone Transforce HT3 and CV2 tires was to create two surefooted commercial highway tires that hold up to the strenuous duties of fleet service while focusing on a quiet and long riding experience," said Jeremy Norwood, Chief Engineer, Consumer Replacement Product Engineering. "Transforce HT3 and CV2 deliver the performance that fleet managers expect—so much so that they won't even think about the tire."

Hardworking HD Trucks

Offered strictly in LT sizing, the Transforce HT3 tire is designed for heavy-duty trucks with a high rim diameter between 16- and 20-inches. It features an off-shoulder sidewall design with noise abatement, making it both quieter and more aggressive in appearance. The Transforce HT3 tire's distinct tread compound emphasizes traction, durability, year-round use and hauling and towing.

Additional key engineering features of the Firestone Transforce HT3 tire include:

Long-Lasting, Reliable Wear: Built with Firestone's new compound designed to help resist irregular wear, the Transforce HT3 also features a tread pattern reinforced with interlocking 3D sipes to help provide uniform stiffness and resiliency that fights irregular wear, even when loaded.

Built with Firestone's new compound designed to help resist irregular wear, the Transforce HT3 also features a tread pattern reinforced with interlocking 3D sipes to help provide uniform stiffness and resiliency that fights irregular wear, even when loaded. Dependable Wet Traction: Avoid the added stress of hauling heavy loads in the rain. Transforce HT3 features open shoulder slots and a high see-through void to accelerate water evacuation from the pattern and improve wet performance, even when loaded.

Long-Lasting Last Mile Delivery

Offered in EURO-C and LT sizing, the Transforce CV2 tire is more highway focused and engineered specifically for last-mile delivery vehicles. It includes a sidewall defense rib for added durability and chip-tear resistance and its lowered shoulder-slot angle improves snow traction. The Transforce CV2 tire delivers extended wear life as one of its key objectives.

Additional key engineering features of the Firestone Transforce CV2 tire include:

Long-Lasting, Reliable Treadwear: The Transforce CV2 features Firestone's long-wearing compound plus a tread pattern purpose-built to resist irregular wear. Strategically placed interlocking sipes help ensure uniform tread stiffness and resiliency throughout the pattern.

The Transforce CV2 features Firestone's long-wearing compound plus a tread pattern purpose-built to resist irregular wear. Strategically placed interlocking sipes help ensure uniform tread stiffness and resiliency throughout the pattern. Reinforced Sidewall Durability: Feel confident getting a little closer to that curb. The Transforce CV2 features a sidewall defense rib designed for added durability and chip-tear resistance.

Feel confident getting a little closer to that curb. The Transforce CV2 features a sidewall defense rib designed for added durability and chip-tear resistance. Wet and Winter Traction * : An open shoulder design and high see-through void help accelerate water away from the tread pattern for confident wet performance. Interlocking sipes help add dependable winter traction because the work ahead doesn't stop for the forecast.

* An open shoulder design and high see-through void help accelerate water away from the tread pattern for confident wet performance. Interlocking sipes help add dependable winter traction because the work ahead doesn't stop for the forecast. Efficient Rolling Resistance: The Transforce CV2 is built to help cut fuel costs and is designed to optimize fuel efficiency and rolling resistance, even in stop-and-start delivery applications.

The Firestone Transforce HT3 and CV2 tires are on sale now.

Bridgestone's development of the Firestone Transforce HT3 and CV2 tires align with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment , which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment). The Firestone Transforce HT3 and CV2 tires align with its "Energy" and "Economy" commitments.

* The Transforce CV2 tire is a Commercial Highway tire. It is not a dedicated winter tire.

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.