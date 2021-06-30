Firework Hires High-Profile Sales Executive as Livestream Shopping Launches

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firework , the leading short video web stories for the open web, announced that Marie-Axelle Loustalot-Forest has joined their executive sales team, bringing over twenty years of e-commerce experience. Her addition greatly boosts Firework's newest ventures into the e-commerce industry, driven by livestream and e-commerce powered shoppable video for brands and marketers.

Firework enables any website or e-commerce to embed short, vertical, open web stories similar to the popular stories feature seen on social media platforms. With no coding or engineering skills required, the technology allows companies of any size to add short videos in mere hours and increase engagement and conversions on their own website. Firework currently powers over 500M pageviews and is growing at 30% month-over-month.

With the recent launch of Firework Live Shopping , brands can now host their own live, mobile-first, streaming events outside of social media platforms so they can engage and provide value for their own audiences, and retain value from the traffic coming to their own website. This new feature radically levels the playing field for any brand invested in their e-commerce and empowers Loustalot-Forest to share Firework with her e-commerce network.

Loustalot-Forest began her career in the mail-order sphere, launching Disney's first mail-order catalogs in Europe in 1995. She then moved into the e-commerce industry, making splashes in a few major companies back to back, spearheading the launch of e-commerce for Staples in Europe, and for Sephora in France and China. She then spent 4 years with IBM where she engaged with a variety of top retailers across the globe. Loustalot-Forest's most recent venture was with Ocado, an online grocery company, where she sold their software and warehouse automation technology to leading grocery retailers across the globe.

Speaking on the potential of Firework, Loustalot-Forest remarked, "I think up new use cases every single day. Every business with a website is facing a shared problem: low engagement and conversions. I foresee that using storytelling, especially our livestream shopping technology, to increase these metrics will soon become a must-have for every business. I am eager to leverage my e-commerce experience in far-ranging industries to provide a variety of next-level solutions for their customers."

"Marie-Axelle is an amazing addition to our sales team leveraging decades of experience in bringing world class, enterprise-grade technology solutions to Europe's leading businesses and retail companies," explained Jason Holland, President of Global Business for Firework. "We are excited to have her working with us, especially as Live Shopping is poised to change the game in the e-commerce industry."

PR Contact

[email protected]

About Firework

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Firework is a B2B short video platform whose offerings allow any website or app to publish their own short video content, or leverage the Firework content library, increasing engagement and conversions while also giving them access to their own traffic data and the ability to monetize through ads. Firework's mission is to empower the open web with tools that enable video engagement outside of the walled gardens of the social media giants. To date, the company has raised $55M and has offices in California, New York, London, Tokyo, Mumbai, and Moscow.

To learn more about Firework, visit firework.tv .

SOURCE Firework

