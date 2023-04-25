Firework Named BigCommerce Technology Partner

Firework offers cutting-edge video commerce capabilities to help fast-growing BigCommerce merchants up-level their virtual storefronts

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firework , a video commerce leader, today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Technology Partner, providing tens of thousands of BigCommerce merchants access to Firework's full suite of video commerce capabilities — including short-form, shoppable video and livestream shopping. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can integrate the Firework platform through the BigCommerce App Marketplace .

"We're excited to partner with BigCommerce and bring best-in-class video commerce experiences to its ecosystem," said Eva Wang, head of commerce and partnerships at Firework. "BigCommerce has been a leader in creating true omni-channel experiences across retail and enterprise merchants; and we look forward to adding unique value to these merchants with our full range of cutting-edge video commerce solutions."

"We are so excited that Firework's video commerce capabilities are now part of BigCommerce's vibrant ecosystem," said Ken Natori, president of Natori . "Firework's solutions have helped us evolve Natori.com into a destination for content and inspiration, in turn increasing customer engagement, loyalty, and conversion rates. With this new partnership between BigCommerce and Firework, we look forward to seeing even more easy to implement functionality that helps us drive our business."

Firework is a leading video commerce solution provider for the open web. With Firework, organizations can implement cutting-edge short-from, shoppable videos and livestream shopping modules directly on their own digital properties, including websites, apps, email, and more.

The new integration also features drag-and-drop functionality and no-code enablement, allowing BigCommerce merchants to enable shoppable video, live shopping, AI-driven content creation, and more on their own digital properties within minutes. In addition to enabling a more immersive and engaging omni-channel customer experience, Firework also helps to ensure brands retain access to their all-important first-party customer data.

"Our partnership with Firework further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. "Firework shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

BigCommerce Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. For more information, visit: BigCommerce AppStore

About Firework

Firework is the world's leading video commerce solution built for brands. Leveraging shoppable and livestream video and powerful monetization capabilities, Firework empowers the world's most dynamic and exciting retailers, consumer brands, and publishers to build engaging video experiences on their owned and operated digital properties and across channels at a global scale. Firework enables organizations to bring new levels of authenticity and connection to online video experiences, speaking to digital natives in the language they understand fully—and taking control of their own customer data. The company employs over 400 professionals across 38 countries and has raised over $235 million in capital to date. To learn more, please visit firework.com .

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

