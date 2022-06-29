Firework Welcomes Meg Siegel as New VP of Brand Marketing

Live commerce leader adds ex TikTok exec to growing list of strategic senior leadership hires

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firework , the leading livestreaming commerce and digital transformation platform, announced today that it has hired Meg Siegel as its new Vice President of Brand Marketing. The announcement comes as the company continues its strategic growth on the heels of its Series B round of funding .

Siegel comes to Firework from TikTok, where she was the Head of Brand Strategy for their B2B marketing efforts in the U.S. The hire represents a strategic expansion of the leadership team as the company looks to drive greater awareness around its short-form video and live commerce platform.

Siegel brings a wealth of storytelling, brand building and B2B marketing expertise to the Firework team. She began her tenure at TikTok in early 2020 and played a critical role in the social media platform's highly successful U.S. launch. Siegel's contributions were central to the company's mission of inspiring marketers and agencies to invest in short form, native video as the new language of engagement.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a team that's leading the next wave of commerce and empowering marketers to harness its potential on their own digital channels," said Siegel. "Firework's offering is a bridge between what marketers need and what today's Gen Z customers want. This is a dream opportunity to help Firework tell its story and excite the industry around the future of commerce."

Prior to her role at TikTok, Siegel served as Global Director of Strategic Marketing for Spotify where she helped marketers fall in love with digital audio as a new medium in their marketing mix, and spearheaded the first-ever "Spotify Culture Next" global trends report — which, now in its third year, continues to be one of Spotify Advertising's most widely-read and cited annual franchises.

Siegel joins Firework at a moment of rapid expansion and growing momentum. Last month, the company closed their $150 million Series B fundraising round, spearheaded by Softbank Vision Fund 2. Firework is using the capital to scale out its engineering, product, and marketing teams and deliver continuous innovation to its flagship platform.

"We couldn't have dreamt up a more perfect fit for this role," said Drew Cashmore, Chief Marketing Officer at Firework. "With her wealth of experience in digital video and deep, fundamental understanding of next-generation consumers, Meg has already proven herself invaluable in defining and giving voice to the Firework brand. Firework is synonymous with next-gen fluency, and no one speaks the language better than Meg."

About Firework

Firework is the global leader in humanizing the open web through the language of video. Leveraging shoppable video, live streaming commerce and powerful monetization capabilities, Firework empowers the world's most dynamic and exciting retailers, consumer brands, and publishers to build engaging video experiences on their owned and operated digital properties and across channels at a global scale. Firework enables organizations to bring new levels of authenticity and connection to online video experiences, speaking to digital natives in the language they understand fully—and taking control of their own customer data. The company has raised over $235 million in capital to date. To learn more, please visit firework.com .

