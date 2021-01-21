First 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Off the Production Line - VIN 001 of 702 Launch Edition Models - to be Auctioned by Barrett-Jackson for Charity on March 26

Ram will auction VIN 001 of the all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX – the quickest, fastest and most powerful truck ever – during the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction in March. The Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition VIN 001 auction will take place on Friday, March 26 with the entire sale price benefitting the United Way for Southeastern Michigan's 2-1-1 helpline to provide services to veterans and their families. Those interested in bidding in person, online or via phone can go to Barrett-Jackson.com and click on "Bid."

The Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 being auctioned at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale is one of 702 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition models. Commemorating the most powerful truck with 702 horsepower straight from the factory, the 2021 1500 TRX Launch Edition is limited to 702 units – and sold out in less than three hours.

"The award-winning 2021 Ram 1500 TRX bolsters the brand's strong history of high-performance trucks while expanding the light-duty lineup with the segment's best combination of performance, capability, luxury and technology," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer - Stellantis. "When Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 rolled off the assembly line last month, it instantly became an incredibly exciting one-of-a-kind collectible truck that enthusiasts will clamor for – especially when it goes through the Barrett-Jackson auction lane in March.

"More importantly, we expect this first production Ram 1500 TRX to raise significant funds that will go directly to the United Way for Southeastern Michigan's 2-1-1 helpline to provide services to veterans and their families," Koval added. "At Ram, we offer unique 'Built to Serve' editions of our Ram 1500 pickup as a way to honor all those who serve or have served in the U.S. armed forces with distinction. This is an important mission at Ram, and this auction is another way we can honor our veterans."

The Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition VIN 001 auction vehicle will be on display at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale March 20-27, 2021. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 auction package comes with a unique authentication kit that includes a presentation box with a bound book custom-developed by the Ram brand team, which highlights the vehicle's design development, exclusive photos and video, a speed-form model and a Ram truck cover developed by the vehicle's design team.

The benchmark for extreme performance pickup trucks, the Ram 1500 TRX was recently named the 2021 MotorTrend Truck of the Year, a Car and Driver 10Best winner (as part of the Ram 1500 lineup) and the Texas Auto Writers Association's Truck of Texas.

Production of the all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX began at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) in Sterling Heights, Michigan, in December.

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction

VIN 001 of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition will be sold March 26, during the weeklong (March 20-27) Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction at Westworld of Scottsdale. With all fees waived, 100% of the hammer price will be donated to support United Way for Southeastern Michigan's 2-1-1 helpline, which answers more than 700 calls per day.

"Ram is giving Barrett-Jackson bidders the unbelievable chance to own VIN 001 of its highly coveted TRX Launch Edition," said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. "Only 702 of these muscle trucks were made available, and all were sold within three hours. Our Scottsdale Auction will be the only place to still get your hands on one of these extreme performance trucks."

United Way for Southeastern Michigan's 2-1-1 helpline

United Way for Southeastern Michigan is committed to working with households and families in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, with a goal to create stable households and help children thrive by providing resources around basic needs, early and K-12 education, digital inclusion, and wraparound services. United Way for Southeastern Michigan's 2-1-1 call center is the largest in the state, covering Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Lapeer, Monroe and Washtenaw counties. The 2-1-1 community care advocates provide free, confidential and personalized help to callers. 2-1-1 has access to a statewide database of more than 30,000 resources that are continually updated. It includes everything from food pantries and emergency shelters to education and COVID-19 resources.

"We appreciate this donation at a time when so many veterans are struggling to make ends meet," said Dr. Darienne Hudson, president and CEO, United Way for Southeastern Michigan. "This donation will allow us to enhance our efforts toward ensuring more veterans and their families across southeast Michigan have access to the resources they need to succeed and thrive."

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

The new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the apex predator of the truck world and cements Ram Truck as North America's off-road truck leader. Designed bolt by bolt to significantly outperform every other truck straight from the factory, the Ram 1500 TRX has been tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme durability. Class-leading, uncompromising performance in the harshest environments is achieved in part through the 702-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8 engine. Stratospheric power delivers a new level of performance: 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.5 seconds, the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph and a top speed 118 mph. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has been rigorously tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world.

The Ram 1500 TRX builds on everything the award-winning Ram 1500 lineup delivers – including world-class luxurious interiors with premium materials and incredible attention to detail, segment-leading ride-quality and comfort, and a superior level of refinement and sophistication – and raises the no-compromise benchmark for power, performance, durability, technology and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup.

Class-leading ride and handling are accomplished via an all-new custom suspension composed of the highest possible quality components and tuning geared towards high-speed desert runs, producing even more capability on the street or in the desert. The Ram 1500 TRX boasts a ground clearance of 11.8 inches due in part to a 2-inch ride height increase when compared with the rest of the Ram 1500 lineup, along with aggressive 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory All-Terrain 325/65/R18 tires. This combination enables TRX to clear surface obstacles easily and at high speeds.

A luxurious and spacious interior offers authentic, premium materials, colors and textures, including hand-wrapped leather instrument panels for unexpected luxury throughout. As a segment disrupter, the standard Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the segment in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views, and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the first vehicle to include the new Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition

The Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 being auctioned at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale is one of 702 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition models. A nod to the most powerful truck's 702 horsepower, the 2021 1500 TRX Launch Edition is limited to 702 units – and sold out (other than VIN 001) in less than three hours. The Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition is visually distinguished by its exclusive Anvil Gray paint, and inside, each truck features a special red and brushed-aluminum center console badge identifying it as a limited-edition TRX model.

The Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition package is coupled with the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group, adding carbon fiber interior trim, color accent package, heads-up display, beadlock-capable wheels, 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, advanced safety group, hood and bodyside graphics. Additionally, Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 includes other optional equipment, such as RamBar by Mopar, rock rails by Mopar, bed-mounted tire carrier by Mopar, Trailer Tow Group and Trailer Reverse Steering Control.

