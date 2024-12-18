First American-based International School Operator (ISO) in Saudi Arabia Capital is Announced

Designation highlights momentum in new international school investments

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Schools Services (ISS) has been selected as the first American-based International School Operator (ISO) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The first ISS International School in Riyadh is planned to open in 2026.

ISS has assisted investors and school owners in opening more than 120 schools in over 50 countries since 1955 due to its deep expertise in starting, managing, and operating high-quality international schools. The ISS team of educational and operational professionals has vast experience in starting new schools, as well as optimizing operations at existing schools.

Dr. Tom Hawkins, Vice President for School Start-ups, Management, and Operations at ISS, stated, "Our deep bench of experts allows us to help entities launch truly world-class schools, from concept to opening day – and beyond. In addition to helping design learner centered spaces, ISS provides curriculum, staff recruitment, operational protocols, assistance with school enrollment , and more. ISS owns/operates or manages more than 20+ schools around the world and supports more than 1200 active international schools annually. We understand how to start and manage a successful school and foster a vibrant, multicultural learning environment."

With this recent ISO designation, granted by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), ISS joins a select group of prestigious international school operators that have been attracted to the Saudi capital through the RCRC's International Schools Attraction Program. This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and aims to bring major international schools to Riyadh and enhance the quality of education in the Middle Eastern region.

For more information, visit https://www.iss.edu/services/iss-optimize .

About International Schools Services (ISS)

Nonprofit, International Schools Services (ISS), established in 1955, works with more than 1200 K12 schools and tens of thousands of educators each year across its suite of services, creating one of the largest global footprints in international education support.

