First Anti-Aging and Wellness Relive Health Clinic to open in Chamblee, Ga.

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Portfolio Group ("Empire") announced today the upcoming opening of their first Relive Health clinic in the Atlanta Metro area. Relive Health™ ("Relive") is a revolutionary anti-aging and wellness franchise that enables individuals to extend their healthspans and enhance their lives by pairing innovative treatments with unparalleled client care.

Relive Health (PRNewsfoto/Empire Portfolio Group)
Relive Health (PRNewsfoto/Empire Portfolio Group)

Whether it's rebalancing hormones, achieving ideal weight through medical weight loss programs, hydrating, replenishing and detoxifying the body with IV vitamin therapy or turning back the hands of time with medical aesthetics, Relive is the catalyst to having more energy, looking younger and living a more vibrant life. Atlantans can now discover a wide array of wellness services that empower them to take charge of their holistic health journey. Relive Health offers a personalized approach, starting with an assessment of each client through a 52-panel bloodwork analysis along with a body composition audit and an in-depth skin analysis utilizing Visia® technology.

Every individual defines optimal health differently and Relive Health's new Chamblee location will offer a range of specialized services for members. The wellness services that are offered based on a client's comprehensive consultation include hormone therapy, IV vitamin and ozone therapy, and medical weight loss. The medical aesthetics services offered based on a client's Visia skin analysis include neurotoxin (Botox® and Xeomen®), dermal filler, Hydrafacial®, and laser services (e.g. RF Microneedling).

Prior to the grand opening, a VIP founding membership rate of $99 will be offered to the first 200 members. Once a month members can take advantage of services like IV hydration, ozone therapy, a signature HydraFacial® and comprehensive blood work, along with complimentary B12 shots.  Additional discounts are offered on Botox, Xeomen, dermal fillers and medical grade skincare products.

"We're excited to introduce Relive Health to the vibrant and growing community in Atlanta," shared Adam Krell, CEO of Empire Portfolio Group. "We believe that we can enhance and extend people's lives with our innovative treatments and unparalleled client care. Our personalized approach truly caters to the needs of each individual to foster mental health, physical health and confidence for everyone."

The upcoming studio, expected to open in early 2024, will be located at 5001 Peachtree Boulevard, Suite 605 in Chamblee and will be the first of multiple locations serving the Atlanta Metro area. 

For further information about Relieve Health and VIP memberships, please call 770-415-3554.  Keep up with the latest news and learn more about the upcoming grand opening celebration by visiting relivehealth.com/Chamblee-presale or following Relive Chamblee on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Relive Health
Founded in 2017, Relive Health (www.Relivehealth.com) provides anti-aging and wellness services which include hormone optimization, medical aesthetics, vitamin therapy, and regenerative medicine. Clients are evaluated individually to create a customized treatment program that addresses each client's unique needs. The company currently operates 12 health centers across five states. For more information, please visit relivehealth.com.

About Empire Portfolio Group
Empire Portfolio Group, founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading wellness services franchisee. As a franchisee and area representative of Orangetheory Fitness, Empire operates and oversees over 140 Orangetheory Fitness studios across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Empire was awarded "2022 Area Representative of the Year" and two-time "Region of the Year" in 2022 and 2023 by Orangetheory Fitness. Empire is a franchisee of Relive Health, a Florida-based provider of anti-aging services including hormone optimization, vitamin therapy and medical aesthetics. For more information, please visit empireportfolio.com.

Media Contact:
Amy Briskin
[email protected]

SOURCE Empire Portfolio Group

