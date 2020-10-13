First avid™ hotel in Canada breaks ground

Expected to open by spring 2022, the new avid hotel in Vaughan will offer 119 rooms across six floors. Located in a high traffic, high visibility area, the hotel is just minutes from Toronto Pearson International Airport, convenient to many area shopping centers and restaurants, with easy access to neighboring Brampton, Etobicoke and Bolton. Vaughan has long been recognized as one of the fastest growing municipalities in Canada and is home to Canada's Wonderland theme park which draws millions of visitors to the area each year.

Karen Gilbride, Vice President, avid hotels and Atwell Suites™, IHG, commented: "On behalf of IHG and our thousands of colleagues, I congratulate PI Cap on this milestone for the avid hotels brand in Canada. There are great things on the horizon as travelers continue to visit newly opened hotels and discover the avid hotels' experience, which is all about the basics done exceptionally well and delivered at a fair price. We believe this mainstream brand will continue to resonate strongly with hotel owners due to the lower cost to build, efficient staffing model and overall operating economics in the current environment and for years to come."

Sherjang Singh Rana, co-owner PI Cap, commented: "Bringing the avid hotels brand to the growing city of Vaughan is a tremendous achievement for our company."

Sandeep Ahuja, co-owner PI Cap, commented: "While we have deep roots throughout Canada and are known and trusted for our expertise in personal and business insurance, this property marks our first venture into the hospitality industry, and we are excited to partner with IHG to introduce the avid brand to Canadian consumers. We look forward to welcoming our first guests at this new property soon."

Launched in 2017, avid hotels is one of IHG's newest brands in the midscale, mainstream category and has grown rapidly with more than 200 new hotel properties signed since launch. The brand is purpose-built and offers the type of hospitality its guests value most – the essentials that make a difference and experiences that feel just right, every time. Guests at avid hotels properties can expect a superior stay, including a great night's sleep in a clean room, a grab-and-go, complimentary breakfast, and seamless technology.

IHG understands that cleanliness is top of mind for today's traveler. The company's longstanding commitment to rigorous cleaning procedures includes the IHG Way of Clean program developed with Ecolab and Diversey, both world leaders in hygiene and cleaning technologies. The program, launched in 2015, features deep cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectants as well as new COVID-19 protocols and best practices, developed with experts from the Cleveland Clinic. As a part of the IHG family of brands, avid hotels properties offer guests additional peace of mind with the IHG Clean Promise – guests can be reassured that their room will meet IHG's high standards of cleanliness. If not, the hotel will make it right. Learn more about IHG's new cleanliness initiatives and guest programs here .

