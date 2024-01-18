IHG Hotels & Resorts Strengthens Leading Position in the Luxury & Lifestyle Segment

Globally, IHG has transformed its Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio through notable acquisitions of Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants; the growth of its iconic InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Hotel Indigo brands; and the launch of Vignette Collection. IHG's brands in the segment globally span more than 800 open and pipeline hotels, of which nearly 260 are in the Americas. IHG also supports acceleration in the region – its largest – through a newly formed Luxury & Lifestyle Americas team of experts dedicated to boosting the company's regional growth in the segment.

Jolyon Bulley, CEO – Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "IHG's Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio continues to grow at pace. We've strategically designed our brands to be flexible and scalable to meet the changing demands of travelers and the industry overall. We've been very intentional in our Americas growth in this segment. Through building the right operational and talent capabilities and capitalizing on commercial, brand awareness and engagement efforts, we're ensuring our portfolio meets guests' high expectations while driving returns for owners."

Putting Luxury & Lifestyle in Focus

In the Americas, IHG remains focused on several core areas to supercharge its Luxury & Lifestyle growth:

Enhancing Expertise: IHG realigned its dedicated Luxury & Lifestyle Americas leadership team to streamline key capabilities across operations, sales, commercial, marketing, design, food and beverage, and more. The expert team driving growth, commercial delivery and brand awareness includes the newly appointed Leanne Harwood (SVP, Managing Director, Luxury & Lifestyle Brands Americas), Kathleen Reidenbach (SVP of Commercial & Marketing, Luxury & Lifestyle Brands Americas), Ave Bradley (VP of Design & Creative, Luxury & Lifestyle Brands Americas), Peter Clarke (VP of Hotel Operations, Luxury & Lifestyle Brands Americas) and Scott Gingerich (VP of Restaurants, Bars & Events, Luxury & Lifestyle Brands Americas).

Establishing a New Legacy in Luxury

IHG pioneered luxury hospitality with the 1946 introduction of InterContinental Hotels & Resorts as one of the first true luxury hotel brands. Today, each of its six Luxury & Lifestyle brands delivers a rich blend of properties, locations and experiences.

