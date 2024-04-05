Recognition establishes IHG as one of the best places to work in the US

ATLANTA, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, has been named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® 2024 List by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine, coming in at No. 28. Earning a spot means that IHG Hotels & Resorts has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the country's best places to work.

IHG Hotels & Resorts Named to Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Work® analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with at least 1,000 workers. Companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer generous and innovative support for workers, which were validated against employee survey responses.

Rani Hammond, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "This ranking serves as an important benchmark as we continue to create a performance-led culture at IHG, leveraging the power of our exceptional talent to deliver on our goals and priorities as a business. I'd like to thank all our colleagues for their commitment and care and for sharing their perspectives on what makes IHG a great place to work. It is paramount to all of us as a leadership team to ensure that IHG continues to be an inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive and feel welcome."

IHG's commitment to being a top employer is evidenced by its unique culture and by the company offering a wide array of benefits in the US that support the diverse needs of each of its employees and their families. Beyond competitive pay and benefits, colleagues can also expect recognition for their hard work, a healthy working environment, and the right work-life balance.

Making the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list is highly competitive. Ranking is determined by employee survey responses and more detailed essay submissions that provided greater insight into IHG's culture. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

Michael C. Bush, CEO, Great Place To Work, said: "It's in times like these that the best workplaces separate themselves. In a challenging economy, many companies reduce investments in their people and scale back goals for diversity, equity, and inclusion. But these companies, the 100 Best, relentlessly pursue a better work experience for every employee, and if anything, double down on the employee experience regardless of title, tenure, gender, or ethnicity. These companies know this is how you increase performance, productivity, and your innovation velocity when your firm needs it the most."

Alyson Shontell, Editor-in-Chief, Fortune, said: "Fortune is pleased to have collaborated once again with Great Place To Work to recognize the 100 Best Companies to Work For. We congratulate all the organizations included in this year's ranking for creating positive work environments and value for their employees, especially during this period of economic uncertainty."

This recognition aligns to IHG's Journey to Tomorrow responsible business plan, which includes a set of ambitious sustainability commitments to drive change for people, communities, and the planet. To learn more about IHG's commitment to responsible business, visit www.ihgplc.com/en/responsible-business.

