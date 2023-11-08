SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank will host the largest food drive in company history November 1 – November 30, 2023. All locations and subsidiaries of First Bank will participate, totaling nearly 1400 employees and over 120 locations.

FIRST BANK HOSTING BANK-WIDE FOOD DRIVE IN NOVEMBER 2023

Deemed the Power of Good Food Drive, it will be held in honor of Sharon Shaw Adams, First Bank associate, who passed away in January 2023. Sharon was a Service Excellence champion, the highest level of distinction in First Bank culture, for being an example employee that goes above and beyond. Sharon was a dedicated collector of food items and a relentless warrior against food insecurity. Her passion and commitment to alleviating hunger inspired us all. By organizing this food drive we not only remember her legacy but also carry forward her selfless spirit to combat this pressing issue.

CEO Mike Mayer said of the drive, "Sharon was a phenomenal associate and human. It seemed only natural to show our appreciation and admiration for Sharon's legacy by collecting food for our communities in need. This is the first time we've done a food drive of this size, particularly now that we've grown into even more markets. First Bank is committed to caring for our communities in more ways than just providing banking. We are excited to see the impact this food drive can have across all of the Carolinas and I know Sharon would be unbelievably proud of this effort."

All associates are excited for the opportunity to help their communities and get their friends, family and customers involved. The general public is welcome to and encouraged to help with donations. Items are being collected at drop off locations throughout the entire First Bank footprint and include peanut butter, rice, fruit juice, canned fruit, canned vegetables, dried beans, mac and cheese and more. Please contact your closest First Bank location to see all items needed, drop a donation or learn more.

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $12.4 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 118 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

