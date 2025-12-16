Lumin Digital Launches AI Tools to Power Smarter Digital Banking Experiences

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital, a leading cloud-native digital banking provider, today announced the launch of a suite of AI-enabled tools, purpose-built for financial institutions to power elevated experiences, smarter decisions, and breakthrough performance in digital banking. This initial release delivers high-upside AI features that are fully embedded in the base platform. All Lumin Retail and Business Banking clients will receive the initial suite of capabilities as part of existing platform features, enabling them to adopt AI at their own pace, and include:

: Leverages AI to assist with creating audiences and segments for marketing, engagement, and growth campaigns, saving financial institutions time and enabling them to bring new campaigns to market more efficiently, quickly, and at scale. Secure Form Assistant : Uses AI to enable financial institutions to create Secure Forms quickly and efficiently, reducing the time from creation to publication.

: Uses AI to enable financial institutions to create Secure Forms quickly and efficiently, reducing the time from creation to publication. FAQ Assistant: Harnesses AI to automatically create recommended FAQ content based on internal documentation, saving time and reducing manual data entry. AI also recommends FAQs based on user behaviors, high-volume Secure Message topics, and user searches, giving institutions insight into where users may need additional support.

The launch of these AI-enabled tools underscores Lumin Digital's longstanding commitment to future-ready innovation. Lumin's cloud-native, microservices-based architecture is intentionally designed to evolve as technology advances, enabling the company to seamlessly embed AI into the platform as a core component rather than a bolt-on feature. This architecture allows Lumin to introduce real, usable AI solutions quickly and responsibly, focusing on additive, high-value improvements that enable financial institutions to work more efficiently without creating additional complexity.

"It is our belief that AI should make digital banking simpler, not more complicated," said Sean Weadock, Chief Product Officer at Lumin Digital. "These types of AI tools equip financial institutions with actionable intelligence that enhances daily operations and elevates digital touchpoints within a platform built to evolve with their needs."

The next wave of AI tools and capabilities is planned for release in the first half of 2026 and will be showcased at Lumination 2026, Lumin Digital's annual client conference. More information about the event is available here .

