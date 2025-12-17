Lumin Digital Chosen by Neighbors Federal Credit Union to Provide Effortless Digital Banking Experience

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud-native digital banking provider, Lumin Digital , today announced that Neighbors Federal Credit Union , based in Baton Rouge, LA, has selected Lumin Digital as its digital banking provider.

When Neighbors Federal Credit Union sought out a new digital banking system, Lumin Digital's cloud-native architecture, commitment to continuous innovation, and proven reliability stood out. The platform's modern, intuitive interface and regular platform enhancements will provide Neighbors FCU with a seamless, natural experience for its members and staff.

"Neighbors FCU is a strong example of how financial institutions are reimagining digital banking to better serve their members," said Kelley Michalik, Chief Growth Officer at Lumin Digital. "We're excited to collaborate with the Neighbors FCU team to deliver a platform that enhances engagement, supports operational excellence, and drives continued growth."

The team at Neighbors FCU also noted Lumin Digital's user interface as a key differentiator. Thoughtfully designed to provide effortless platform navigation for members, the Lumin Digital platform also benefits staff by providing enhanced analytics and reporting capabilities, enabling a better understanding of member engagement and behavior.

"At Neighbors Federal Credit Union, our strategic direction is centered on ensuring that every digital application we deliver provides a seamless, engaging, and member-focused experience," said Tanya Lawrence, Chief Operations Officer at Neighbors Federal Credit Union. "Partnering with Lumin aligns with our vision to create technology-driven solutions that not only meet today's expectations but also anticipate tomorrow's opportunities. Our members deserve a digital experience that's as personal, efficient, and connected as the service they receive in our branches — and that's exactly what we're building."

Neighbors Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1954, Neighbors Federal Credit Union is one of the largest community-chartered credit unions in Louisiana, serving over 76,000 members with assets exceeding $1 billion. Based in Baton Rouge, Neighbors Federal provides comprehensive financial services with a focus on member satisfaction and community service. For more information, please visit neighborsfcu.org .

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. Lumin has received top marks from clients on the G2 Marketplace for digital banking software. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

SOURCE Lumin Digital