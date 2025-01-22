First Black Four-Star General, Alumnus to Deliver Keynote at 132nd Annual Founders Day, Re-Grand Opening of the Hampton University Museum

This year's commemoration honors the past and present of the University's existence and impact.

HAMPTON, Va., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hampton University is set to honor its legacy of excellence and resilience with an extraordinary Founders Day weekend of events. The official celebration will be on Sunday, January 26. This year's event promises to be unforgettable, featuring an inspiring keynote address by newly appointed Four-Star General Xavier Brunson '90 and the much-anticipated re-grand opening of the Hampton University Museum, the oldest African American museum in the nation.

A Legacy of Leadership and Vision

Founders Day serves as a time to reflect on Hampton University's storied history, which began in 1868 when General Samuel Chapman Armstrong established the institution to educate newly freed men and women. Since then, the University has produced greatness in its areas of research, programs, and its alumni body.

Many of the University's distinguished alumni have followed in the persevering footsteps of its founder General Chapman, like current University President and former Army Lieutenant General Darrell K. Williams '83 and current Army General Xavier Brunson '90. These military experts can trace the beginnings of their Armed Services tenure to their experiences on the campus of Hampton University.

Over the past 157 years, Hampton University has grown into a beacon of academic excellence, social change, and cultural preservation. The institution's legacy has touched nearly every aspect of African American progress since the end of American slavery to include the Reconstruction Period, the Harlem Renaissance, the Civil Rights Movement, the Black Power Movement, the Black Lives Matter movement, and beyond.

The Founders Day program will take place in Ogden Hall, beginning at 11:30 a.m., and will honor this rich heritage while celebrating the university's ongoing impact.

Keynote Speaker: Four-Star General Xavier Brunson

Hampton University is honored to welcome General Xavier Brunson as this year's keynote speaker. A distinguished leader, strategist, and trailblazer, General Brunson recently made history as one of the highest-ranking African American officers in the U.S. Army. With a career spanning over three decades, he has served in pivotal roles across the globe, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan and leadership positions in Europe and the Pacific. His current duties include overseeing United States Forces Korea.

General Brunson is widely celebrated for his commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion within the military. His leadership philosophy emphasizes building strong, cohesive teams and inspiring future leaders to excel. A graduate of Hampton University, General Brunson embodies the values of perseverance, service, and excellence that the institution instills in its students.

The Re-Grand Opening of the Hampton University Museum

Following the keynote address, the celebration will continue with the re-grand opening of the Hampton University Museum. Established in 1868, the museum is a crown jewel of the university, housing over 12,000 artifacts, including African, Indigenous, and Pacific Islander art, as well as one of the largest collections of works by African American artists.

The museum's recent renovations have enhanced its ability to showcase these treasures while preserving its historic character. The re-grand opening ceremony will feature remarks, an opportunity to tour the museum, and a reception.

A Day to Celebrate Hampton's Legacy and Future

"This Founders Day is a moment to honor our past, celebrate our present, and chart a brand-new day for our future," said Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams. "With General Brunson's inspirational leadership and the reopening of our beloved museum, we are reminded of the enduring power of education and culture to transform lives."

Public Event Details:

Screening of "First Class" Documentary

Date: Saturday, January 25

Time: doors open at 3 p.m.

doors open at Location: Student Center Theatre, Hampton University Campus

Wreath-Laying Ceremony

Date: Sunday, January 26

Time: Founders Day Program begins at 9:30 a.m.

Founders Day Program begins at Location: University Cemetery, Hampton University Campus

Founders Day Program with Keynote Speaker General Xavier Brunson, Hampton University Museum Re-Grand Opening

Date: Sunday, January 26

Time: Founders Day Program begins at 11:30 a.m.

Founders Day Program begins at Location: Ogden Hall, Hampton University Campus

Ogden Hall, Campus Museum Re-Grand Opening immediately follows the Founders Day program.

These Founders Day weekend events are open to the public, and all are invited to join Hampton University in honoring its heritage and vision for the future.

About Hampton University

Hampton University, nestled along the scenic shores of Hampton, Virginia, is a dynamic historically Black institution with a storied legacy of academic excellence, pioneering research, and dedicated community service. Here, students discover an empowering environment that fuels their ambitions, nurtures their potential, and inspires them to rise, lead, and excel.

Founded in 1868, Hampton combines a robust liberal arts education with a strong emphasis on scientific and professional disciplines, offering a wide range of distinctive programs, including leading-edge degrees in STEM, business, arts, and health sciences. The University is at the forefront of research in areas such as atmospheric science, cancer treatment, and cybersecurity, driving innovation that impacts the world. Additionally, the newly launched School of Religion stands out as the first HBCU to offer a doctoral degree in theology, religious studies, and ministry. Contributing $530 million annually to both the regional and the Commonwealth of Virginia's economy, Hampton plays a vital role in regional development while championing diversity, inclusion, and opportunity.

Recognized by Money Magazine as one of the "Best Colleges in America" and honored by Coastal Virginia as the "Best Private College," Hampton University is a close-knit community of learners and educators representing 44 states and 32 territories and nations. Committed to nurturing intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, and global citizenship, Hampton prepares its students to lead and thrive in an evolving world. For more information, visit www.hamptonu.edu.

