First Capital Bank Elects Elizabeth Krawcheck Rodgers to Board of Directors

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Capital Bank (OTCQX: FCPB) today announced the election of Elizabeth Krawcheck Rodgers to its Board of Directors.

Rodgers brings more than 30 years of experience in banking, trust administration, fiduciary services, and private wealth management. Most recently, she served as president of Synovus Trust Company, where she led the company's operations and personal trust teams, chaired its board of directors, worked closely with regulators on governance matters, and helped shape the organization's strategic direction. Earlier in her career, she held roles at Wells Fargo Private Bank and Wachovia Bank, earning a reputation for sound leadership, thoughtful counsel, and trusted client relationships.

"Elizabeth's extensive experience in private wealth, trust administration and banking leadership will be a tremendous asset to our Board," said Harvey L. Glick, Executive Chairman of First Capital Bank. "Her deep understanding of corporate governance, wealth advisory and client-focused banking will provide valuable perspective as we continue growing First Capital Bank and serving our customers, communities and shareholders."

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors of First Capital Bank," said Rodgers. "First Capital Bank has established a strong reputation for personalized service and community banking, and I look forward to working with my fellow directors and the leadership team to help guide the bank's long-term success."

Rodgers earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Virginia and her Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law. Her election reflects First Capital Bank's commitment to strong governance, experienced leadership, and a customer-focused approach as the organization continues executing its long-term strategic vision.

About First Capital Bancshares, Inc.

First Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with consolidated assets of approximately $1.322 billion at June 30, 2026. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Capital bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates four branches in South Carolina and North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.bankwithfirstcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Joseph Kassim

Chief Executive Officer

First Capital Bank

843.990.7770

SOURCE First Capital Bank