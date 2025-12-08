First Capital Bank Welcomes Dr. Edward O'Bryan to Board of Directors

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — First Capital Bank (OTCQX: FCPB) is pleased to announce that Edward O'Bryan, MD, MBA, CPE, has joined its Board of Directors. Dr. O'Bryan brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare, business leadership, and strategic growth to the Charleston-based community bank, which recently surpassed $1 billion in assets .

Dr. O'Bryan currently serves as Founding Partner of Uplift Capital and Chief Medical Officer for Graham Healthcare Capital, a long-term healthcare private equity firm managing over $2 billion in assets. Over the course of his career, he has provided financial, business, and strategic leadership to more than 20 healthcare, SaaS, non-profit, government, and international organizations—from startup through growth and exit.

"Dr. O'Bryan's breadth of leadership across healthcare, finance, and community development brings a valuable perspective to our board," said Harvey Glick, Executive Chairman of First Capital Bank. "His expertise in guiding organizations through growth and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional, community-centered banking services across the Carolinas."

In addition to his executive roles, Dr. O'Bryan has launched and led several impactful ventures and philanthropic initiatives. He is the Co-Founder of OneWorld Health; Co-Founder and Board Member of For Others Collective; and Founder of Wellsync—all focused on expanding access to healthcare, driving innovation, and improving community well-being.

Dr. O'Bryan earned his Bachelor of Science from Davidson College, his Doctor of Medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), and his MBA from the University of Tennessee. He is a member of the MUSC College of Medicine Alumni Association and the AOA Medical Honor Society, and remains active in the Charleston community through St. Peter's Church and the MUSC O'Bryan Global Health Scholarship.

"I'm thrilled to join the board of First Capital Bank at this exciting juncture of growth and community commitment, bringing my passion for innovative financial strategies to help amplify the personalized service that defines this hometown institution. I hope to contribute by fostering innovative economic opportunities in the Lowcountry while ensuring our $1 billion milestone propels us toward even stronger, client-centered success for years to come," said Dr. O'Bryan.

Dr. O'Bryan's appointment underscores First Capital Bank's ongoing commitment to attracting leaders who share its focus on strategic growth, innovation, and strengthening the communities it serves.

About First Capital Bancshares, Inc.

First Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with consolidated assets of approximately $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2025. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Capital Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates four branches in South Carolina and North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.bankwithfirstcapital.com .

