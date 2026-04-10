First Citizens Appoints Chris Stringer to Lead the Dallas Market

DALLAS, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced that veteran banking executive Chris Stringer has been named Area Executive for the Dallas-Fort Worth market, where he will lead business and branch banking operations, and drive continued growth across North Texas.

Chris Stringer

"As the Dallas-Fort Worth region continues to strengthen its position as one of the nation's most dynamic financial and innovation hubs, businesses here are looking for banking partners who understand the local market and can help them grow with confidence," said Matt Kuczkowski, Regional Executive Vice President.

"Chris brings deep regional knowledge and a strong track record of building client relationships, making him well-positioned to lead our growth in this important market. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

A Texas native, Stringer has nearly 30 years of experience serving clients across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He joins First Citizens from Bank OZK, where he led commercial banking for the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston markets. He has held leadership roles at a number of financial institutions in the area, with a strong focus in commercial lending. Stringer holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University.

First Citizens Bank today operates 9 branches with three office locations across Texas and has ~200 associates in the North Texas region.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of branches and offices nationwide; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500™. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

Media Contact

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SOURCE First Citizens Bank