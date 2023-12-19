First Citizens Bank Provides $65.2 Million to Jupiter Power for Standalone Battery Energy Storage Project Financing

News provided by

First Citizens Bank

19 Dec, 2023, 09:20 ET

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank and Jupiter Power LLC ("Jupiter Power") today announced that First Citizens Bank's Energy Finance business and Jupiter Power have closed on $65.2 million in financing for construction of a 200-megawatt (MW) / 400 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system in Houston, Texas.

Based in Austin, Texas, and Chicago, Illinois, Jupiter Power is a leader in energy storage infrastructure with 775 MWh of operating projects, 620 MWh in construction and more than 11,000 MW of new projects in development from Maine to California.

"Jupiter is excited to have closed financing for this very unique project, which answers the call from the Texas Legislature to build more dispatchable power in ERCOT and near major load centers where consumers need it the most," said Andrew Bowman, Chief Executive Officer of Jupiter. "We appreciate the commitment of First Citizens Energy Finance team to understand Jupiter Power's capabilities and deliver tailored financial solutions."

"Jupiter Power has a strong reputation across the industry for identifying strategic locations for battery storage systems," said Mike Lorusso, managing director and group head for First Citizens Energy Finance. "We were pleased to be selected to again lead a financing to support their battery energy storage systems."

In addition to this financing, First Citizens Energy Finance served as the Coordinating Lead Arranger on a previous transaction with Jupiter Power for a $70.4 million construction and term loan financing facility for two standalone battery energy storage projects in Texas, totaling 160 MW/ 320 MWh.

First Citizens Energy Finance leverages its deep industry knowledge and expertise to offer comprehensive financing solutions for renewable and conventional power generation. The unit manages a large, diverse portfolio that includes investments in all asset classes across the energy sector.

About Jupiter Power
Jupiter is a leading energy storage infrastructure platform with deep trading, analytics, development, finance, operations, and construction capabilities and unparalleled intellectual property in dispatch optimization. The company is developing more than 11,000 MW of projects from California to Maine, and has offices in Austin and Houston, Texas, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information on Jupiter Power LLC, please visit our Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook pages or visit www.jupiterpower.io

About First Citizens Bank
First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Ella Bristow
(212) 461-5322
[email protected] 

Caitlin Smith
(512) 937-6574
[email protected]

SOURCE First Citizens Bank

Also from this source

First Citizens Bank Serves as Lead Arranger on $345 Million in Financing for DataBank Data Center

First Citizens Bank Serves as Lead Arranger on $345 Million in Financing for DataBank Data Center

First Citizens Bank today announced that its Technology, Media and Telecommunications Finance business served as lead arranger of $345 million in...

CIT Northbridge Provides $85 Million in Financing to CVB Inc.

First Citizens Bank today announced that CIT Northbridge Credit, as advised by First Citizens Institutional Asset Management, LLC, provided $85...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.