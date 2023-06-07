First Cohort of Heart Failure Specialists to Earn Heart Failure Certification (HF-Cert™) Announced by Heart Failure Society of America

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) today announced the first cohort of heart failure (HF) providers to earn the Heart Failure Certification (HF-Cert).

The multi-disciplinary certification recognizes HF providers who have demonstrated advanced-level knowledge and skill to provide competent heart failure services in the United States. Seventy-eight candidates who took the exam in the inaugural test window (January – March 2023) passed. The list of the newly certified is available on the HFSA website here.

"We are very proud of these individuals for being the first to take this exam and earn the HF-Cert credential. To have 95% of those who tested pass is fantastic and inspiring to see," said John R. Teerlink, MD, FHFSA; president of the HFSA. "It proves the professional dedication of those who treat patients living with heart failure, and I hope this encourages others to seek certification. Please join HFSA in congratulating these individuals for this achievement."

The HFSA Certification Council was established in 2021 and is the certifying body for the HF-Cert program. The Certification Council is responsible for overseeing the development and ongoing operation of the certification program and is dedicated to promoting the HF providers' responsibility in maintaining high-quality standards to advance ethical practice and to advocate for professional development to ensure that patients served receive safe, efficient care now and in the future.

"Our main objective of this multi-year effort has been to design an appropriate program for those across all disciplines, from nurses and pharmacists to physicians and physician assistants," said Ileana Piña, MD, MPH, FHFSA; chair of the Heart Failure Certification Council. "HF providers deserve to be recognized for their expertise, and we're excited to offer a certification that does just that."

Development of the HF-Cert exam would not have been possible without the dedication and expertise of subject matter experts who contributed to the program, ensuring applicants can demonstrate that their education, experience, and training have resulted in a sufficient understanding of the knowledge, skills, and abilities required to provide safe and competent, evidence-based heart failure services. We thank them for recognizing the importance of this program and committing to its success.

The next HF-Cert exam window is August 14, 2023September 29, 2023. Applications are now being accepted for the next window, and individuals can learn more about eligibility requirements and apply at https://hfsa.org/hfcert.

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

