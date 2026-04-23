First Community Announces $1 Million Commitment to Alief ISD

HOUSTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Credit Union (First Community) is proud to announce a $1 million long-term commitment to Alief Independent School District (Alief ISD), reinforcing its dedication to education, community, and the families it serves. The investment will provide $100,000 annually over the next ten years, with half of each year's commitment, $50,000, directed to the Alief ISD Education Foundation, ensuring sustained, district-wide impact.

FCCU and Alief ISD Board of Trustees

"Alief ISD holds a special place within the First Community family," said TJ Tijerina, President & CEO of First Community Credit Union, noting that this commitment reflects more than financial support. "Many of our members, employees, and their families live, work, and learn in Alief. Investing in this district is an investment in the future of a community we are proud to stand alongside."

The commitment reflects First Community's long-standing relationship with Alief and its belief that strong schools are foundational to strong communities. Funds directed to Alief ISD will support academic programs, departments, and district-wide initiatives that enhance student learning and educator support, while also contributing to future-forward opportunities such as the Young Women's Leadership School scheduled to open in fall 2026.

"As a community-based financial institution, we believe meaningful impact is created through consistency and partnership," Tijerina emphasized. "This long-term structure allows Alief ISD to plan strategically and sustain programs that truly make a difference for students and educators."

A key component of the commitment, $500,000 of the $1 million, is intentionally invested in the Alief ISD Education Foundation, recognizing the Foundation's unique role in expanding educational opportunities beyond traditional funding. Through this partnership, First Community is helping support innovative classroom projects, student enrichment initiatives, and educator-led programs designed to improve learning outcomes across the district.

"The Alief ISD Education Foundation plays a vital role in turning resources into real opportunities," Tijerina said. "We are proud to support the Foundation's work and help ensure educators have the tools they need to inspire students and help them reach their full potential."

The district echoed the significance of the partnership, emphasizing the long-term value this investment brings to Alief students and schools.

"We are deeply grateful for First Community's generosity and long-term commitment to our students," said Dr. Anthony Mays, Superintendent of Alief ISD. "This investment, along with the portion dedicated to the Alief ISD Education Foundation, will have a meaningful and lasting impact on our schools and the opportunities we are able to provide."

Alief ISD leadership further recognized First Community as a trusted and valued partner.

"Alief ISD is profoundly grateful to have First Community Credit Union as a valued business partner," said Dee Jones of Alief ISD. "This extraordinary commitment supports our students, educators, and schools while playing a vital role in advancing educational excellence throughout the district."

This landmark partnership reinforces First Community's belief that education is essential to building thriving communities. Together with Alief ISD and the Alief ISD Education Foundation, First Community looks forward to continuing this collaboration and creating lasting, positive impact for students, educators, and families across Alief for generations to come.

About First Community Credit Union

Founded in 1954 by Spring Branch ISD, First Community serves the diverse needs of over 180,000 members with a full array of financial services, 14 full-service branches and on the strength of $2.9 billion in assets. First Community is federally insured by the NCUA and an equal housing opportunity lender. Their mission is to empower members so they can achieve their financial goals. First Community is open to anyone that lives, works, attends school or worships or is part of a Select Employee Group (SEG) in the 41 Texas counties they serve ranging from Houston, DFW, Austin, and San Antonio, or is a relative or family member of an FCCU member or employee. To learn more about First Community, visit FCCU.org.

Media Contact:

First Community Public Relations

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SOURCE First Community Credit Union