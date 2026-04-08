First Community Cares Foundation Hosts Third Annual Golf Tournament

HOUSTON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Cares Foundation (FCCF) proudly hosted its Third Annual Golf Tournament, presented by First Community Credit Union (FCCU) on March 31, 2026, achieving a sold‑out field of players focused on raising funds to support the community. Held at the prestigious Golf Club of Houston – Championship Tournament Course, the tournament kicked off with an energetic start, bringing together sponsors, volunteers and partners united in support of FCCF's charitable mission.

The day began with a special appearance by First Community's Spokesperson, PGA TOUR Professional Stephan Jaeger.

"Seeing so many people come together to support such an important cause is truly inspiring," said Jaeger as he welcomed golfers at the opening tee and shared his appreciation for the cause.

FCCF President and Chairman of the Board, TJ Tijerina, reflected on the growing impact of the tournament. "Each year, this tournament continues to expand in both reach and impact. The generosity shown today will directly support our charitable initiatives and expand scholarship opportunities," he said.

Adding to the excitement, golfers had the opportunity to connect with FCCU Southern Texas PGA (STPGA) Team Member Robert Scott of Royal Oaks Country Club, who engaged with participants throughout the day.

"It is inspiring to see sponsors and partners unite around a mission that truly strengthens the community," Thomas Hutton, Executive Director of the STPGA, remarked.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit First Community Cares Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting local communities through education, youth development, and meaningful community engagement. Jennifer Kilgore, FCCF Tournament Chair and board member, expressed pride in the tournament's growth and impact. "I am incredibly proud of how far this tournament has grown in just three years, and we look forward to continuing to expand our charitable donations."

First Community Cares Foundation extends its gratitude to all sponsors, whose continued support makes the tournament possible year after year. The 2026 First Community Cares Foundation Golf Tournament marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to service, education, and community empowerment.

About the First Community Cares Foundation

The First Community Cares Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable arm of First Community Credit Union, dedicated to supporting children, education, and nonprofit organizations that strengthen the communities FCCU serves. Through scholarships, grants, volunteerism, and community partnerships, the Foundation is committed to creating meaningful, lasting impact, and expanding opportunities for individuals and families.

About First Community Credit Union

Founded in 1954 by Spring Branch ISD, First Community serves the diverse needs of over 180,000 members with a full array of financial services, 14 full-service branches and on the strength of $2.9 billion in assets. First Community is federally insured by the NCUA and an equal housing opportunity lender. Their mission is to empower members so they can achieve their financial goals. First Community is open to anyone that lives, works, attends school or worships or is part of a Select Employee Group (SEG) in the 41 Texas counties they serve ranging from Houston, DFW, Austin, and San Antonio, or is a relative or family member of an FCCU member or employee. To learn more about First Community, visit FCCU.org.

Media Contact:

First Community Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE First Community Credit Union