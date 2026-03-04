First Community Credit Union Announces Purchase of Future Headquarters Building in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Credit Union (FCCU) is proud to announce the purchase of the former Noble Energy Center Two, a premier Class A office tower located in Houston's dynamic and fast growing Vintage Park/Tomball area. With the closing completed on February 27, 2026, this acquisition marks a transformational milestone for FCCU as it secures the future home of its new corporate headquarters.

First Community Credit Union's Future Headquarters Photo: Jed Haggard

Located in the heart of Northwest Houston, one of the region's most vibrant corridors for business and population growth, the new headquarters represents FCCU's long term commitment to expanding its footprint and deepening service in the communities it serves. The modern facility positions FCCU to support continued membership growth, enhance operational capabilities, and fuel strategic expansion across the Greater Houston Area.

"This investment in a world class facility positions First Community Credit Union for decades of innovation, growth, and exceptional service," said TJ Tijerina, President & CEO. "As Northwest Houston continues to thrive, our new headquarters will allow us to grow right alongside it, supporting our members, strengthening our workforce, and elevating the experience we deliver every single day. I can't wait to see the FCCU star shining on this building."

The expanded headquarters will provide the space and infrastructure needed to enhance collaboration, develop talent, and deliver an elevated experience for FCCU's more than 180,000 members. It also reinforces the credit union's commitment to operational excellence and its vision to remain Houston's premier financial partner for generations to come.

FCCU will begin planning for a phased transition to occupy up to 50% of the facility as it designs a headquarters environment that reflects the organization's culture, values, and service standards. The remainder of the building will be available for lease to third party tenants. FCCU was represented in the transaction by buyer's broker Larry Cedillo of Cross Capital Realty. The property was marketed by JLL Capital Markets' Jeff Hollinden, Kevin McConn, and Max Myers.

About the Property

Located at 1002 Noble Energy Way, Houston, TX 77070, the 20 story, approximately 470,623 RSF office tower was constructed in 2015 and sits on 4.74 acres. The building is recognized for its sophisticated design, modern systems, and premium Class A interior finishes.

About First Community Credit Union

Founded in 1954 by Spring Branch ISD, First Community serves the diverse needs of over 180,000 members with a full array of financial services, 14 full service branches and on the strength of $2.9 billion in assets. First Community is federally insured by the NCUA and an equal housing opportunity lender. Their mission is to empower members so they can achieve their financial goals. First Community is open to anyone that lives, works, attends school or worships or is part of a Select Employee Group (SEG) in the 41 Texas counties they serve ranging from Houston, DFW, Austin, and San Antonio, or is a relative or family member of an FCCU member or employee. To learn more about First Community, visit FCCU.org.

