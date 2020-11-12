First Community Mortgage Names Experienced Financial Services Pro as New Head of Community Engagement

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named Antonio Roundtree Vice President of Community Engagement.

"We are excited to welcome Antonio in this new role, responsible for increasing lending activities, promoting homebuyer and financial education programs, and community outreach efforts across communities we serve," says Keith Canter, CEO of First Community Mortgage. "In this strategic role Antonio will help us meet the needs of historically underserved communities – by leading our efforts to provide affordable housing products, resources, tools and events that help build generational wealth, championing diversity and inclusion improvement, furthering the reach of our Multi-Cultural Lending Initiative Division, and facilitating more relationships and growth of our retail division."

Roundtree (NLMS # 93875) has worked in banking, last focusing on Rutherford County, Nashville and extending to Knoxville. He attended Austin Peay University, majoring in Criminal Justice, and served in the U.S. Army as an Engineer. Away from work he enjoys teaching youth at church events, including coaching them on employment preparation. Roundtree's hobbies include gardening, home improvement, fitness and muscle cars.

"Serving and fostering the community is one of the main pillars of First Community Mortgage's mission, and I am proud to join the team, focusing on traditionally underserved markets," Roundtree says. "It's exciting to launch our Community Development Initiative, the primary tool toward intentional engagement, providing communities with relevant assistance, educational and financial services to generate more homeownership opportunities."

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It is on track to fund over $3 billion in home loans in 2020. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

