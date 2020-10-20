First Community Mortgage Re-Branding Reflects Corporate Evolution and Strong Growth Phase

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage, a Murfreesboro, TN-based home lender that now originates mortgages in 44 states, yesterday announced a major rebranding to reflect the breadth and growth of the nearly two-decade-old organization.

First Community Mortgage's new branding, displayed on signage.

"With 18 years of expansion and diversification, we wanted to ensure our brand identity continues to best articulate who we are and the work we do with our business partners and on behalf of our customers," says Keith Canter, CEO of First Community Mortgage, and one of the organization's founders. "After all, we are simultaneously a financial organization, as well as a people organization, and it's vital that we reflect both well."

Canter notes that FCM team members introduced the brand refresh to existing customers and business partners as a first step before the public rollout began in earnest.

"As we continue to evolve, succeed and grow, a logical facet of our business planning and processes was to take as deliberative approach to our client and partner communication as we do to all elements of the organization," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "A stronger brand presence and even clearer messaging fosters growth in both new and existing markets, which helps our originators assist even more homeowners."

While the top-to-bottom brand identity update cascades across all aspects of the organization, from email signatures and the website to external signage, Smith notes the process was specifically designed to be seamless for customers. For instance, customers will notice an update to the Go FCM app (available in Android's Play Store and Apple's App Store), but that such changes will happen automatically and with no interruption to borrowers.

Smith served as the executive lead on the re-brand, working closely with Canter and communications lead Megan Chastain, FCM's Vice President of Marketing.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It is on track to fund over $3 billion in home loans in 2020. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

Media inquiries

B. Andrew (Drew) Plant

[email protected]

678-637-5532

First Community Mortgage

Megan Chastain, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

731-610-1504

SOURCE First Community Mortgage

Related Links

https://www.firstcommunitymortgage.com/

