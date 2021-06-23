First Community Mortgage Receives 'Best Workplaces' Recognitions

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage been named one of the Best Places to Work 2021 by the Nashville Business Journal and one of the Top Work Places 2021 by the Tennessean.

"Our employees are amazing and make us the organization we are today," says Keith Canter, CEO of First Community Mortgage and one of the company's founders. "I am proud of their work and teamwork every day and am all the more wowed by this double-dose of workplace recognition because the past year-plus was especially challenging due to the pandemic."

Keith Canter - First Community Mortgage

In the Business Journal, FCM was recognized in the large employer's category. For the Tennesseans' "Best" recognition, FCM was recognized in the medium employer's category. It is the company's first appearance on the two lists.

"Receiving these accolades in the wake of a year that was challenging for everyone is a credit to all of the individuals who make our company a great place to work day in and day out," says Tammie Russell, FCM's SVP of Human Resources. "For an organization that is just 19 years old, we've evolved rapidly, and our employees carried their ability to pivot quickly into a tough year and not only 'maintained,' but excelled."

Russell notes that, apart from FCM going to all-virtual meetings for a time during 2020 and 2021, employees created their own virtual events like lunches to stay connected. She also says employee recognition was paramount during the pandemic and included everything from special recognition packages to the CEO sitting down one day and literally calling every employee. Russell says FCM added more recruiting services in response to COVID and took the HR due diligence process completely virtual, and that these changes will continue.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. FCM funded over $3.5 billion in home loans in 2020 and was ranked 5th among top mortgage lenders in Metro Nashville, based on 2019 volume by the Nashville Business Journal. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700.

