First Community Mortgage Recognized Among 2022 Top Workplaces USA

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage has been named one of the 2022 Top Workplaces USA by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

"Our employees continue to amaze me, as they are what makes us the organization we are," says Keith Canter, CEO of First Community Mortgage and one of the company's founders. "I continue to be proud of their work and teamwork and the continued recognition of this great organization as a workplace of choice, especially during a challenging couple of years with the pandemic."

Top Workplaces 2022 logo Keith Canter, CEO & Co-founder of First Community Mortgage

In addition to the recent Top Workplaces USA recognition for the Murfreesboro-based mortgage firm that does business nationally, Canter refers to FCM also having been named one of the Best Places to Work 2021 by the Nashville Business Journal and one of the Top Work Places 2021 by the Tennessean.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces – in its inaugural year – is a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," says Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for an organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

He notes that the recognition program is built on a 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It funded nearly $3.5 billion in home loans in 2021. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700.

Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media inquiries

B. Andrew (Drew) Plant

[email protected]

678-637-5532

First Community Mortgage

Megan Chastain, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

731-610-1504

SOURCE First Community Mortgage