First CXL 1.1 Compliance Test Solution Approved by Compute Express Link Consortium

Teledyne LeCroy's Summit Z516 Exerciser and Summit T516 Analyzer are the only approved official CXL 1.1 link and transaction layer compliance testing solutions

MILPITAS, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, a worldwide leader in serial data test solutions, today announced that the compliance workgroup of the Compute Express Link Consortium – the governing body for the CXL Technology – has certified and approved the Summit Z516 and Summit T516 systems for official CXL 1.1 Compliance Testing. The testing standard is utilized at CXL workshops to certify that integrators' memory modules and other CXL devices adhere to the CXL 1.1 specification.

Teledyne LeCroy's Summit Z516 Exerciser and Summit T516 Analyzer with CXL 1.1, CXL 2.0 and PCIe 5.0 Full Support - certified for official CXL 1.1 Compliance Testing

Compliance testing is critical to the successful launch of CXL devices, ensuring that new devices perform per the standard when released to the market. The Summit Z516 Exerciser and Summit T516 Analyzer fully support CXL 1.1, CXL 2.0 and PCIe 5.0, and are the only test solutions certified for official CXL Compliance Testing by the CXL Consortium. Both systems will be used going forward for all testing at CXL compliance workshops starting with the first CXL 1.1 official compliance workshop on May 30th, 2023, enabling engineers to use a common platform for their CXL validation.

"Teledyne LeCroy protocol analyzers and exercisers have been an integral part of CXL development since the technology's inception in 2019. Bringing a new technology such as CXL from a specification to a real product requires close collaboration between design and test engineers of components and our team. These relationships are critical to the success of the technology" said Joe Mendolia, VP of Marketing at Teledyne LeCroy.

"CXL adds memory capacity, improves performance and lowers TCO for next-generation data center platforms," said Siva Makineni, vice president of Micron's CXL Solutions Group. "The strong collaboration between Micron and Teledyne LeCroy engineering has been key to driving significant progress in advancing our CXL Memory Module development through the early validation phase. These combined efforts are an essential part of CXL ecosystem enablement."

Teledyne LeCroy's protocol test solutions for CXL Specification provide a rich library of analysis and visualization capabilities, like hierarchical views of recorded traffic, real-time statistics, protocol traffic summaries, detailed error reports, powerful scripting, full software APIs, and user-defined test reports, which allow design and test engineers to troubleshoot intricate problems and finish their projects on time.

Availability

The Summit Z516 CXL Exerciser and Summit T516 CXL protocol analyzer are currently available to order. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's web site at teledynelecroy.com.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

