First-Ever Mazda CX-70 Earns 2024 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK AWARD

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) today announced the 2025 CX-70 and CX-70 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) have both received the prestigious 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK award.

The CX-70 and CX-70 PHEV have earned the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK due to top safety ratings already received by CX-90 and CX-90 PHEV. CX-70 models employ the same advanced safety systems and strong foundation as CX-90 models.

2025 Mazda CX-70

To qualify for the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK award, vehicles need good ratings in the small overlap and original moderate overlap front crash tests, as well as a good rating in the updated side impact crash test. They also need acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels and acceptable or good ratings in pedestrian front crash prevention.

To earn the top-tier 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, vehicles must also receive an acceptable or good rating in IIHS's newest crash test, the updated moderate front overlap with rear occupant. CX-70 and CX-70 PHEV have been nominated to undergo this challenging test as soon as IIHS's schedule allows.

"We are very proud to have the CX-70 models earn 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK awards based on the strong safety record of the CX-90," said Mazda North American Operations President and CEO Tom Donnelly. "Our engineers work tirelessly to achieve the highest safety standards and we look forward to having the CX-70 and CX-70 PHEV achieve 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ following the updated moderate front overlap test later this year."

Earlier this year Mazda was honored with having five vehicles earn the highest, 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award including the 2024 Mazda3 Sedan, Mazda3 Hatchback, CX-30, CX-50 (built after August 2023) and CX-90. 2024 CX-90 PHEV is currently a 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK winner, scheduled to undergo the updated moderate front overlap test this summer.

To learn more about advanced safety at Mazda, please visit the MazdaUSA.com website - https://www.mazdausa.com/why-mazda/safety.

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

