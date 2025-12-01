First Ever Pickleball Competition Reality Series, "Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle," Set to Premier in January 2026

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the global leader in indoor pickleball franchising and one of the most recognized brands in the sport, is excited to announce the upcoming groundbreaking launch of Season 1 of Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle, the first ever pickleball competition reality series. This high-energy series will officially debut in mid-January 2026, offering an immersive, captivating viewer experience to satisfy pickleball enthusiasts, sports lovers, and reality TV fans alike.

Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle streaming on YouTube January 2026.

"This show is about dreams," said Ace Rodrigues, creator of the show and Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "We will make four dreams come true, for two players on the court and for two in business. Lives will be changed. This has never been done before."

Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle is more than a series. It is a celebration of talent, determination, and the unstoppable rise of pickleball. And even for viewers who have never picked up a paddle, the show offers compelling entertainment, heartfelt storylines, drama, and the kind of friendships and rivalries that draw audiences in from the very first episode.

This debut season brings the highest stakes pickleball has ever seen. Sixteen players step onto the court chasing four life-changing destinies. By the end, four winners will emerge: two will earn professional pickleball contracts for a year and two will be awarded Pickleball Kingdom franchises.

"Each episode will highlight the back stories of the contestants and test their agility, strategy, and ability to adapt to ever-changing circumstances both on and off the court," added Rodrigues. "If you don't play pickleball, I challenge you to watch one episode. I believe it will touch your soul, especially because you will have a chance to change someone's life."

One man and one woman will claim the pro contracts by their play on the court. And one man and one woman will be awarded Pickleball Kingdom franchisees, but that will be based on the audience vote.

Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle delivers everything fans will enjoy: explosive rallies, strategy, emotional highs and lows, and the unforgettable spirit that fuels pickleball's rapid growth. Throughout the season, viewers will witness intense personal breakthroughs, rivalries, friendships, and the raw emotion that comes with competing for life changing dreams. Each episode pulls audiences deeper into the triumphs and pure competition that define the Pickleball Kingdom experience.

Ace added, "I want to personally invite you to join us on this thrilling journey as we crown the King and Queen of 'Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle.' If you watch, you will have a favorite. And more importantly, you will have a chance to make someone's dream come true. How cool is that?"

With the premiere of Pickleball Kingdom Paddle Battle in January 2026, Pickleball Kingdom continues to expand the reach of the sport and highlight the passion, determination, and competitive spirit that fuel its rapid growth. Viewers are encouraged to follow along on all official platforms for exclusive previews, contestant features, and important updates leading into the debut.

A new era of pickleball entertainment is about to begin. Get ready to witness the battle. Get ready to make someone's dream come true.

Members of the media are invited to interview Pickleball Kingdom Founder and CEO, Ace Rodrigues, to discuss the vision, passion, and purpose behind Paddle Battle. From the early spark of the idea to the moment it became a full-scale reality series, Ace shares what this launch means to him and to the sport that is transforming lives and communities across the world. It's more than a show, it's a defining moment for pickleball.

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise with a mission to create a global network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is at the forefront of the fastest growing activity in the world.

