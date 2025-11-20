Pickleball Kingdom Expands with Nine New Clubs Opening by the End of 2025

PHOENIX, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom , the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, enters its next major phase of growth with nine new clubs opening before the end of the year and five more clubs scheduled to open in January. This expansion strengthens the company's standing as the leading indoor pickleball brand worldwide and showcases the rising global demand for dependable, year-round play.

"Our growth has built worldwide momentum," said Founder and CEO Ace Rodrigues. "The demand for playing the sport in one of our quality facilities reflects how strongly our model is connecting with players. And the speed at which we are opening new clubs is growing at an exponential level. With our massive footprint in the U.S., coupled with our international expansion, particularly in India, 2026 will be our biggest year to date. Our community will welcome in hundreds of thousands of new members."

Behind the scenes, franchise development has accelerated dramatically, resulting in a steady rollout of new clubs in both established and emerging markets. The growing interest from qualified franchisees has enabled Pickleball Kingdom to open multiple locations simultaneously while preparing even more for early 2026 and beyond.

Pickleball Kingdom is set to open the following new clubs before the end of 2025:

Tinton Falls, NJ

Lehigh Valley, PA

Pinellas Park, FL

Little Rock, AR

Manchester, CT

Holyoke, MA

Sun Prairie, WI

South Cobb, GA

Waukegan, IL

Additional clubs scheduled to open in January of 2026 include:

Watchung, NJ

Ocala, FL

College Station, TX

North Aurora, IL

Walker, LA

Rob Streett, President and Chief Global Officer, added, "This expansion marks another significant step forward for Pickleball Kingdom. With new clubs opening throughout the country and abroad, our reach is growing in scale and influence. We are entering major markets with purpose and bringing a premium member experience to more communities every month."

Pickleball's surge in popularity has created one of the most compelling business opportunities of the decade. An estimated 36.5 million Americans played pickleball last year, and participation has grown more than 300% since 2021, according to the USA Pickleball Annual Growth Report. Families, young professionals, retirees, and athletes are driving demand for dependable, high-quality indoor courts, creating a market that is already more than $1.1 Billion in the United States and expanding rapidly.

Pickleball Kingdom is meeting this demand through a proven franchise model that includes turnkey club design, national brand marketing, technology-driven member management systems, operational training, and a strong focus on community building. Each location delivers consistent programming, open play, leagues, lessons, tournaments, and social experiences designed for both recreational and competitive athletes.

With new clubs opening, international expansion underway, and growing demand from players nationwide, Pickleball Kingdom remains at the forefront of the indoor pickleball movement. The company's commitment to quality, innovation, and hospitality continues to drive its rise as the premier destination for year-round play and franchise growth.

