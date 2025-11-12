Pickleball Kingdom Goes International with India Expansion

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom , the leading indoor pickleball franchise with over 400 locations awarded across the United States, announces its international expansion into India, marking the brand's massive global launch. With world-class facilities and state-of-the-art indoor courts, Pickleball Kingdom brings its signature indoor experience and community to the global stage.

Pickleball Kingdom executives Rob Streett and Ace Rodrigues announce international expansion into India in partnership with Team BAQ Wizards leadership Anuj Duggal, Bhanu Gulati, and Qudrath Ali. Pickleball Kingdom brings its world-class indoor courts and community-driven energy to new audiences around the globe. The brand's state-of-the-art facilities, are designed to deliver the ultimate pickleball experience.

As the fastest-growing sport in the United States, pickleball's popularity is now surging worldwide. India, the world's most populous country, has long been recognized for its passion for racket sports such as tennis and badminton. The addition of pickleball is a natural next step in the country's sporting evolution.

"From day one, India has been our number one choice for international expansion," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "India's energy, athletic spirit, and love for community mirror everything Pickleball Kingdom stands for. This is the biggest announcement our company has made to date. The future is very exciting!"

Leading this expansion is Team BAQ Wizards India, founded by Bhanu Gulati, Anuj Duggal, and Qudrath Ali. With more than 30 years of combined experience in leadership, business, and sales, the trio brings vision, integrity, and a shared passion for community. Their partnership with Pickleball Kingdom represents the perfect blend of entrepreneurial drive and a mission to foster wellness, connection, and fun throughout India.

The new Pickleball Kingdom India locations will bring a fresh wave of accessible recreation and social connection to the country. With a growing number of young families and professionals seeking activities that promote health, teamwork, and fun, this is the beginning of a new era in India.

"Our launch in India marks another powerful step in Pickleball Kingdom's global mission to bring the Kingdom experience to players everywhere," said Rob Streett, President and Chief Global Officer of Pickleball Kingdom. "The energy and enthusiasm we're seeing internationally confirm that the world is ready for Pickleball Kingdom. Now is the time for new partners to join us in taking this movement worldwide."

"Pickleball Kingdom's spirit of joy, inclusivity, and well-being mirrors our own values. For us, it is about more than launching a brand, it is about creating a movement that builds community, connection, and balance across India," said Bhanu Gulati.

"We are bringing together the American vision of dreaming big and Indian empathy for community," said Anuj Duggal. "This is more than a business venture, it is the start of a sustainable, scalable, and joyful ecosystem for pickleball throughout India."

Pickleball Kingdom invites driven individuals in India and Internationally to explore franchise opportunities, join this exciting wave of growth and build a lasting community around the sport.

