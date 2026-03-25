First Federal Bank Announces Increased Lending Commitment to Ellianos

LAKE CITY, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank is proud to announce an increased lending commitment to Ellianos Coffee, a premier drive‑thru coffee franchise. First Federal has supported Ellianos franchisees since the brand's inception, and this expanded partnership will further streamline the lending process—helping franchise owners secure financing quickly and bring new stores online with confidence.

Ellianos Location Opening

Based in Lake City, Florida, First Federal Bank shares its hometown roots with Ellianos Coffee. Since its founding in 1962 with just four employees, the bank has grown to more than 600 employees in 2026 and now offers a full suite of business financial solutions, services, and loans. With lending offices throughout Florida and beyond, First Federal Bank is uniquely positioned to support both new and existing Ellianos franchisees.

In a recent interview, Rob Hughes, CGGL Division President at First Federal Bank, highlighted the strength of the partnership: "Ellianos continues to be an excellent brand, and we will continue offering flexible programs ensuring we can meet the needs of all Ellianos franchisees—whether they are in startup mode or expanding their existing locations."

"First Federal Bank has been a valued partner to Ellianos and our franchisees since the beginning," said Scott Stewart, President of Ellianos Coffee. "Their knowledge of our brand and dedication to supporting small business owners have been instrumental in our growth. This expanded lending commitment will enable our franchisees to move forward with confidence and extend the Ellianos experience to additional communities."

Both organizations are pleased to see the partnership grow because it empowers small business owners and helps bring exceptional coffee to communities across the region.

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a leading financial institution committed to serving the needs of its customers and communities. With banking locations in northern Florida and coastal South Carolina, First Federal Bank is a community-owned bank that provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans. Additionally, SBA and USDA customers are served by lending offices across the Southeast, and mortgages are offered nationwide. With over $4.1 billion in assets, First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida, and has a steadfast focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. The bank has been consistently recognized with an "Excellent" rating from BauerFinancial, Inc. for over 20 years. Furthermore, Newsweek named First Federal the "Best Small Bank in Florida" for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023 and "Best Regional Bank" for 2024, 2025, and 2026. To learn more, visit www.ffbf.com.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE First Federal Bank