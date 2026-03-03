First Federal Bank Recognized by Newsweek for Culture

LAKE CITY, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank was recognized by Newsweek in America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community 2026.

This distinction is the result of Newsweek partnering with research firm Plant-A Insights to conduct a large-scale survey and data analysis to determine America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community 2026, recognizing companies that have made an inclusive workplace environment the foundation of their organizational success.

This comprehensive ranking evaluated United States employers with more than 1,000 employees based on their performance across metrics that matter most to women, minorities and diverse demographic groups. The evaluation included a large-scale national survey conducted between April and October 2025 of more than 2.7 million company reviews from over 179,000 employees, as well as additional data from three previous studies encompassing more than 4.9 million reviews and 400,000 interviews.

Over 120 key performance indicators were analyzed including leadership, integrity, compensation and work-life balance scores, making America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community 2026 one of America's largest independent employee studies. Companies recognized in this include American Express, Google and Starbucks.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by Newsweek in America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community 2026. At First Federal Bank, culture is woven into everything we do. It shapes how we serve our customers, support one another, and show up in our communities. This recognition reflects the dedication and heart of our entire team, and I couldn't be prouder of what we've built together," said John A. Medina, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our culture creates a place where employees feel like they get to come to work, not that they have to. When our team feels valued and connected, our customers feel it too, and that's why they choose to bank with us. The strength of our organization comes from our people, and every employee plays a part in keeping our culture strong and lasting. Today, people want more from their workplace than just a paycheck. They want to feel supported, respected, and balanced in their lives. I'm proud that we continue to be a place where employees can grow, feel cared for, and know they belong," said Stephanie McClendon Chief of Retail Community Banking/ Executive Vice President and Executive Culture Sponsor.

To read the complete article by Newsweek, visit America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community 2026.

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a community-based bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central and East Florida; and coastal South Carolina. Mortgage, SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida with assets totaling over 4.2 billion. First Federal has received a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from Bauer Financial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. for more than two decades, and has been recognized by Newsweek as one of "America's Best Regional Banks" from 2024-2026 and "Best Small Bank in Florida" in 2021-2023, as well as by USA Today for "America's Best Customer Service" and "America's Best Customer Service in Financial Services" for 2026. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.

SOURCE First Federal Bank