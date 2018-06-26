First Federal Bank Announces Opening of its First Full-Service Banking Office in Gainesville

The new Gainesville office, which officially opened on June 11, is located at 4200 SW 34th Street #A, Gainesville, FL 32608. The new banking office features a full array of retail and commercial banking and residential mortgage lending services, staffed by bankers with years of experience in Alachua County.

"First Federal has had a mortgage lending office in Gainesville since 2015 and is very pleased to be expanding our services in this economically vibrant community," said John A. Medina, Sr., chief banking officer of First Federal. "We look forward to serving the complete banking and mortgage lending needs of Gainesville with a staff of highly experienced bankers, many of whom have deep experience and strong community ties in Alachua County."

The Community Banking team in the Gainesville office is led by Jason Cason, market president and commercial lending officer. Lara Waters is the financial center manager, and Curtis McCallister is a universal banker. The Residential Mortgage team includes Tom Word, regional sales manager, and mortgage originators Yvette Weghorst, Mary Gardner, and John Manley.

First Federal will celebrate the new Gainesville banking office with the community in September.

About First Federal

First Federal Bank is a community bank founded in the heart of North Florida in 1962. Today, First Federal is a $2 billion-asset institution offering a full line of personal and business financial solutions, services and loans through full-service banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central Florida, and coastal South Carolina. In addition, First Federal has mortgage lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest, and SBA and USDA lending offices throughout Florida and in multiple states. First Federal is a mutual savings bank and continues to receive a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla.

