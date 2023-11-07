First Federal Bank Donates to Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida

News provided by

First Federal Bank

07 Nov, 2023, 15:00 ET

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank shared a generous donation of $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida and their roofing improvement project for their Northwest location. This contribution highlights First Federal Bank's dedication to the local community and the support of organizations that empower youth.

Continue Reading
Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida - Alachua County
Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida - Alachua County
Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida - Alachua County
Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida - Alachua County

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida is a non-profit organization that provides a safe environment for children and teens, offering life-enhancing programs and character development experiences. The club's focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good citizenship resonates perfectly with First Federal Bank's core values.

This donation will help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida's ability to enhance its Northwest location while, expanding its program offerings, and provide additional support to the youth in the area.

John A. Medina, President and CEO of First Federal Bank, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, "We are proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida and their efforts to inspire and empower the next generation. At First Federal Bank, we believe in investing in our community and providing resources that help young people succeed."

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a community-based bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central and East Florida, and coastal South Carolina. Mortgage, SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida with assets totaling over $3.6 billion. First Federal has received a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. for more than two decades and was recognized by Newsweek as "Best Small Bank in Florida" in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.

SOURCE First Federal Bank

Also from this source

First Federal Bank Kicked-Off New School Year at Suwannee High School

First Federal Bank Kicked-Off New School Year at Suwannee High School

First Federal Bank kicked-off the new school year by celebrating and commemorating with a plaque, Bulldog Bank, a student-run bank branch located...
First Federal Bank hosts the Florida Chamber of Commerce's annual North Central Regional Business Leaders Meeting

First Federal Bank hosts the Florida Chamber of Commerce's annual North Central Regional Business Leaders Meeting

First Federal Bank was honored to host the Florida Chamber of Commerce's annual North Central Regional Business Leaders Meeting in Gainesville, FL....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.