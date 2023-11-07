First Federal Bank Donates to Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank shared a generous donation of $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida and their roofing improvement project for their Northwest location. This contribution highlights First Federal Bank's dedication to the local community and the support of organizations that empower youth.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida is a non-profit organization that provides a safe environment for children and teens, offering life-enhancing programs and character development experiences. The club's focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good citizenship resonates perfectly with First Federal Bank's core values.

This donation will help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida's ability to enhance its Northwest location while, expanding its program offerings, and provide additional support to the youth in the area.

John A. Medina, President and CEO of First Federal Bank, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, "We are proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida and their efforts to inspire and empower the next generation. At First Federal Bank, we believe in investing in our community and providing resources that help young people succeed."



First Federal Bank is a community-based bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central and East Florida, and coastal South Carolina. Mortgage, SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida with assets totaling over $3.6 billion. First Federal has received a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. for more than two decades and was recognized by Newsweek as "Best Small Bank in Florida" in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.

