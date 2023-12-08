First Federal Bank Doubles Donations for Giving Tuesday

LAKE CITY, Fla., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Together, First Federal Bank in partnership with customers donated a generous amount of over five thousand dollars ($5000) on Giving Tuesday to benefit Community Rewards Program partners. Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a global generosity movement aimed to transform communities and the world. This donation showcases First Federal Bank's continued commitment to the local communities they serve.

To participate, customers simply enrolled in the established Community Rewards Program and made purchases using their debit cards, on Tuesday. For each transaction throughout the day that resulted in a donation, First Federal Bank then doubled the donation at no cost to the customer.

The bank's President and CEO, John A. Medina, expressed his excitement for this day of giving, stating that "giving is part of who we are at First Federal Bank. Supporting non-profits in our community, in collaboration with our customers, is a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season."

First Federal Bank launched the Community Rewards Program in 2010 and has donated over $425,000 to help with special projects for after-school programs, intellectual and developmental disability agencies, temporary housing agencies, sports programs, various school-related programs and more. To learn more about participating in a Community Rewards Program, please contact First Federal Bank at 1-877-499-0572 or visit your local branch.

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a community-based bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central and East Florida, and coastal South Carolina. Mortgage, SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida with assets totaling over $3.6 billion. First Federal has received a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. for more than two decades and was recognized by Newsweek as "Best Small Bank in Florida" in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.

