First Federal Bank Doubles Donations for Giving Tuesday

LAKE CITY, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank, in collaboration with its customers, generously donated $9,945 on Giving Tuesday to benefit non-profit partners in our Community Rewards Program. Giving Tuesday, celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a global movement focused on driving positive change in communities worldwide. This donation showcases First Federal Bank's continued commitment to the local communities they serve.

Giving is part of who we are

Customers enroll in the established Community Rewards Program, which gives a percentage of each transaction to a selected non-profit organization. For Giving Tuesday, customers made purchases using their debit cards from November 29th to December 2nd. For every transaction during this period First Federal Bank doubled the donation.

John A. Medina, the bank's President and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for this day of giving, stating, "Giving is integral to the culture of First Federal Bank. Supporting non-profits in our community, alongside our customers, is a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season."

Since launching the Community Rewards Program in 2011, First Federal Bank has donated over $630,000 to support after-school programs, intellectual and developmental disability agencies, temporary housing initiatives, sports programs, various educational programs, and more. To learn more about participating in the Community Rewards Program, please contact First Federal Bank at 1-877-499-0572 or visit your local branch.

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a leading financial institution committed to serving the needs of its customers and communities. With banking locations in northern Florida and coastal South Carolina, First Federal Bank is a community-owned bank that provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans. Additionally, SBA and USDA customers are served by lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest, and mortgages are offered nationwide. With over $3.9 billion in assets, First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida and has a steadfast focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. The bank is consistently recognized with a "5-Star, Superior" rating from BauerFinancial, Inc. for over 20 years. Furthermore, Newsweek named First Federal the "Best Small Bank in Florida" for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023 and "Best Regional Bank" for 2024. To learn more, visit the website at www.ffbf.com.

