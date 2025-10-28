First Federal Bank Expanding to Starke

LAKE CITY, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank is expanding; the newest full-service banking center is coming to Starke, FL. This marks the 27th full service banking center, joining branches in Gainesville, Ocala, Lake City, and Jacksonville. This new location will leverage the strong position First Federal Bank has with both mortgage services and small business lending in the Bradford market.

"We're excited to open our Starke branch and provide local residents and business owners with access to a wide range of consumer and commercial banking solutions," said Jeff Oody, First Federal's Chief of Emerging Markets.

Robert Turbeville, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, has a family legacy of owning a business in Starke. He shared "our new Starke branch is ready to support commercial lending needs with personalized service and local expertise." Business customer solutions range from basic checking to complex financing for new businesses as well as supporting growth of existing ones.

To celebrate the opening, Starke customers will enjoy exclusive, limited-time offers. "Consumers and local businesses will benefit from these offers and enjoy banking with local, friendly bankers," says Stephanie McClendon, Chief of Community Banking. Customers will be able to conveniently bank at: 841 S Walnut Street, Starke, FL 32091. In addition to bankers onsite, customers can also use an Integrated Teller machine for extended hours or conveniently bank online. The new banking center opens in November.

First Federal has received multiple honors, including America's Best Regional Banks for 2025 by Newsweek. This marks the fifth consecutive year the bank has received this recognition. The SBA also recognized First Federal for being the top Community Lender by number of loans and multiple communities have touted the institution as the 'best place to bank.' Receiving these honors and being able to expand is a cornerstone of First Federal's foundation of being a stable place to work and bank.

As Florida's only mutual savings bank, First Federal reinvests profits into operations, driving innovation and continuous improvement. We're here to help customers reach their financial goals with personalized service, competitive lending, and expert guidance in the home buying journey.

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a leading financial institution committed to serving the needs of its customers and communities. With banking locations in northern Florida and coastal South Carolina, First Federal Bank is a community-owned bank that provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans. Additionally, SBA and USDA customers are served by lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest, and mortgages are offered nationwide. With over $3.8 billion in assets, First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida and has a steadfast focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. The bank is consistently recognized with an "Excellent" rating from BauerFinancial, Inc. for over 20 years. Furthermore, Newsweek named First Federal the "Best Small Bank in Florida" for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023 and "Best Regional Bank" for 2024 and 2025. To learn more, visit the website at www.ffbf.com.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

